Wolf River Hospitality Group Becomes Preferred Employer Partner For Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College, a nonprofit college headquartered in Dallas, TX, is proud to announce an official partnership with Wolf River Hospitality Group as a preferred employer partner.1

With 16 locations across Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama, Wolf River Hospitality Group is a multi-concept restaurant group dedicated to crafting unforgettable dining experiences that inspire guests to share them with others. Founded in 2013, the group now encompasses six diverse brands: PYRO’S Fire Fresh Pizza, Wolf River Brisket, Abner’s Chicken, Levee Coffee & Creamery, Limelight, and Nashoba, with each brand bringing its own unique flavor and experience to the table, contributing to Wolf River Hospitality Group’s continued growth and success.

Remington College offers Culinary Skills Essentials diploma program at four campuses in three states and Culinary Management program at its Dallas and North Houston campuses, as well as its Memphis campus, so there are graduates ready to enter the field and serve at Wolf River Hospitality Group’s wide-ranging client network.

“As a company that values passion, dedication and exceptional service, we are thrilled to be a preferred employer for Remington College, and we believe this partnership will create meaningful career opportunities for graduates while strengthening the hospitality industry in the communities we serve.”- Kirk Cotham, Founder

The Culinary Skills Essentials Diploma Program and Culinary Management Degree Program provide training in safety and sanitation as well as hands-on experience working in an instructor-supervised kitchen. Students will learn restaurant management, nutrition, event planning and small business management skills.

The Diploma Program can be completed in as few eight months for full-time students to complete and the Degree Program can be completed in as few as 21 months to complete. Both programs are designed to prepare students for a number of entry-level positions in the food service industry.2

“Wolf River Hospitality Group shares our commitment to career development, and this partnership will provide our graduates with valuable opportunities to apply their skills in a dynamic, growth-oriented hospitality environment.” — Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About Wolf River Hospitality Group

Wolf River Hospitality Group (WRHG) is a locally owned, multi-concept restaurant group dedicated to creating unforgettable dining experiences that inspire guests to share them with others. Since its founding in 2013, WRHG has grown from a single fast-casual pizza location into a thriving portfolio of 16 locations across Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama. The group now encompasses six diverse brands: PYRO’S Fire Fresh Pizza, Wolf River Brisket, Abner’s Chicken, Levee Coffee & Creamery, Limelight, and Nashoba—each offering its own unique flavor and experience to the table, contributing to WRHG’s continued growth and success.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.