Automotive Aftermarket: Hybrid Horizons Take Center Stage

The 16th edition of CLEPA Automotive Aftermarket Conference 2025 will take place from April 2 to 3, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. This event will bring together key players from the global automotive aftermarket industry to discuss trends, innovations, and market challenges.

The CLEPA Conference serves as a crucial platform for global manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts to exchange knowledge, explore business opportunities, and discuss the future of automotive services and parts distribution.

The global automotive aftermarket industry is growing size was estimated at nearly $470 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% from 2025 to 2030. Emerging technologies, regulations, and connected vehicles are prompting businesses to adapt and offer innovative solutions to meet evolving consumer demands.

The event will address the upcoming challenges of the automotive aftermarket sector. For instance, in July 2024, all sold vehicles in the European Union (EU) must have an approved cybersecurity management system. This event will brainstorm on topics related to electric mobility, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and changing cybersecurity norms, which are driving the automotive aftermarket ecosystem.

Key Themes and Agenda

The emphasis is on achieving a balance between unrestricted access to onboard diagnostics (OBD) information and cybersecurity.

The future of E-mobility and aftermarket services, such as the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, are reshaping the demand for auto parts and services.

The ensure affordable and sustainable mobility along with eco-friendly auto parts production, recycling, and waste reduction.

The regulatory and policy updates in the automotive aftermarket market.

Why Attend?

The conference is expected to attract industry executives, policymakers, and technology providers, offering a valuable networking environment for stakeholders looking to stay ahead in the competitive aftermarket.

Attendees can have many opportunities for face-to-face meetings with sponsors, representatives, peers, and start-up founders. This networking opportunity can also give them a first-hand look at emerging trends in automotive parts, repair, and servicing.

The automotive industry is transforming, and the CLEPA Automotive Aftermarket Conference 2025 promises to be a crucial event at this juncture. Are you planning to join this exciting automotive aftermarket conclave?

For more details and registration, visit CLEPA.eu