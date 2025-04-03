Black Beer Market Expands with Rising Popularity of Craft and Specialty Beverages

The global black beer market size is expected to reach USD 51.20 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Rising consumption of alcoholic beverages across the globe is anticipated to drive the black beer industry. The growing demand for darker and spicier beers such as dark ale, brown porter, and dark ale is likely to fuel the overall demand.

The cans packaging segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Canner black beer is more portable; however, glass bottles are heavier and fragile. For instance, while a six-pack of canned beer weighs about two pounds, a six-pack of bottled beer weighs more than seven pounds, making cans a more convenient choice for consumers.

Furthermore, the flavor of beers is less impacted by cans as compared to bottles. Based on a study by Beverages Association, more than 61% of consumers preferred the flavor of canned beers over bottled ones, when they participated in a blind tasting of beers.

The dark lager product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The fermentation technique used for producing dark lager is faster and convenient as compared to other black beers, such as dark ale or brown porter. While and dark lagers are fermented at cold temperatures (35Ëš–50ËšF) using bottom-fermenting yeast, dark ales are fermented at warm temperatures (60Ëš-70ËšF) using top-fermenting yeast.

The high convenience of manufacturing dark lagers is anticipated to fuel the supply of dark lagers. Furthermore, dark lagers are comparatively less susceptible to the contamination that attracts both local and international microbreweries to produce more lagers over ales. Moreover, the consumption of dark lagers is higher than other beers owing to their smooth, crispier, and cleaner taste. The market for black beer is consolidated with the presence of a large number of international players and a few regional players.

Black Beer Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific captured the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020. The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages in the emerging markets of China, Japan, and India due to a growing number of new breweries and black beer launches and the rising demand for unconventional beer flavors are anticipated to propel the product demand in APAC

The cans packaging segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Cans weigh less per case, thus more amounts could be shipped at once cutting down shipping fuel use and positively impacting the environment. Moreover, approximately 70% of cans are recycled globally, which also makes them better for the environment and increases their penetration among consumers

The offline distribution channel segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. A rise in the number of breweries and bars across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment. Based on a study by Glimpse Corp, as of 2021, more than 25% of new bars and nightclubs were opened in the U.S.

