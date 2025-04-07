Plastic Additives Market Grows with Rising Demand Across Packaging and Automotive Sectors

The global plastic additives market size is anticipated to reach USD 71.43 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. Owing to their ability to enhance performance, appearance, and processability of various polymers. Increasing demand for these additives is directly proportional to the growing consumption of polymers across the globe.The global plastic additives market size was 48.86 billion in 2023.

Additives are used with different polymers in order to result in maximum output and increase the life span of the product. Plastic additives are increasingly being used for variety of functions that include extenders, processing aids, property modifiers, and stabilizers in industrial applications.

Plastic Additives Market Report Highlights

In 2023, the plasticizers segment dominated the market, capturing the largest revenue share of 51.52%. Plasticization involves altering the thermal and mechanical characteristics of a specific polymer.

Commodity plastics dominated the market and accounted for a share of 50.8% in 2023. Commodity plastics are essential building blocks for a wide range of everyday products.

The packaging segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 30.8% in 2023. Plastic packaging is the most common type of packaging around the world as plastic packaging is so durable, lightweight and very thin.

In 2023, Asia Pacific plastic additives market emerged as the leader in the market, capturing a significant revenue share of 59.6%.

Regional Insights

The plastic additives market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the nation’s rapid innovation in electronics, continuous technological advancement, and extensive R&D activities. The nation’s substantial aerospace and military sectors make aerospace one of the primary users of plastic additives.

Key Plastic Additives Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the Plastic Additives market include Clariant AG; Albemarle Corporation; Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd; Companies in the market are enhancing their international footprint by expanding into emerging markets through partnerships, acquisitions, and establishing manufacturing facilities in regions where there is strong demand for their products.

List Of Key Players in the Plastic Additives Market

