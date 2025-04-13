United States Recreation Ranking 2024

Santa Clara, CA, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — The new Recreation industry rating for 2024 has just been released by RealRate.

These are the top three recreation companies in the U.S., measured by Economic Capital Ratio:

Table TRAC Inc – 309.74%

Cedar Fair L P – 275.28%

Sphere Entertainment Co – 260.63%

The complete ranking of 33 companies in the U.S. Recreation industry can be viewed here : https://realrate.ai/ranking-area/2024-us-recreation/

Among 33 companies, 8 have been ranked as the top-rated companies.

Table Trac Inc. is a publicly traded company that specializes in developing, supplying, and servicing casino management and player tracking systems for the gaming industry. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company provides software and hardware solutions that help casinos streamline operations, manage player loyalty programs, track financial transactions, and ensure regulatory compliance. It has current total assets of $11 million.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio, Cedar Fair is one of the largest regional amusement park operators in the United States and Canada. The company is a publicly traded entertainment company that owns and operates amusement parks, water parks, and resort properties across North America. In 2024, the company had around 2.7B dollars in revenue and 3.15 billion USD in market capital. Its current assets total $2.2 billion.

Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2020 with its base in New York City, USA. Sphere Entertainment Co. is an American entertainment holding company based in New York City, and controlled by the family of Charles Dolan. It owns the Sphere event venue in Paradise, Nevada, in the Las Vegas Valley and New York-based regional sports network chain MSG Networks. In 2024, Sphere Entertainment reported $1.03 billion in revenue, with $497.2 million, coming from the Sphere arena itself and $529.7 million from MSG Networks. It has current assets of $4.9 billion.

CEO Dr. Holger Bartel: “The U.S. recreation industry is a broad sector that includes outdoor activities, sports, leisure travel, fitness, and entertainment. It is a major contributor to the economy, generating billions of dollars in revenue and supporting millions of jobs. The U.S. recreation industry is a major economic driver, contributing significantly to national revenue and GDP. The outdoor recreation sector alone generates $1.2 trillion in economic output, which marks a 5% increase from 2022. It also supports 5 million jobs, accounting for 3.1% of total U.S. employment.

A strong financial strength is especially important in the recreation sector, to enable companies to invest in new offerings to the public.”

