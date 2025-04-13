Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting Automation and Machine Vision Solutions

Montreal, Canada, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and technology solutions, is excited to unveil its latest quarterly digital campaign centered on Automation, with a strong emphasis on Machine Vision solutions.

This initiative highlights the company’s dedication to equipping customers with cutting-edge components and technologies that drive efficiency, precision, and intelligence in industrial automation.

As industries rapidly adopt smart manufacturing and automation solutions, the need for advanced machine vision technologies has never been greater. Future Electronics is uniquely positioned to support these evolving demands, offering deep technical expertise, a comprehensive product portfolio, and tailored engineering support to help customers bring next-generation automation designs to life.

Through this global campaign, Future Electronics will spotlight several key automation segments, including:

• Drones

• Robotics

• Intelligent Buildings

• Industry 5.0

To explore the details and resources of this automation campaign, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/automation.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

