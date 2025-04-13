Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting Automation and Machine Vision Solutions

Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting Automation and Machine Vision Solutions

Posted on 2025-04-13 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and technology solutions, is excited to unveil its latest quarterly digital campaign centered on Automation, with a strong emphasis on Machine Vision solutions.

This initiative highlights the company’s dedication to equipping customers with cutting-edge components and technologies that drive efficiency, precision, and intelligence in industrial automation.

As industries rapidly adopt smart manufacturing and automation solutions, the need for advanced machine vision technologies has never been greater. Future Electronics is uniquely positioned to support these evolving demands, offering deep technical expertise, a comprehensive product portfolio, and tailored engineering support to help customers bring next-generation automation designs to life.

Through this global campaign, Future Electronics will spotlight several key automation segments, including:

• Drones
• Robotics
• Intelligent Buildings
• Industry 5.0

To explore the details and resources of this automation campaign, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/automation.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution