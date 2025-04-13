Chill in Seconds with Crownline IM-162 Instant Ice Maker for Effortless Ice at Home

Dubai, UAE, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is excited to announce the launch of the Crownline IM-162 Instant Ice Maker, a game-changing appliance that guarantees a steady supply of ice at home, whether for your daily needs or special occasions. With its quick ice-making capabilities and sleek design, the IM-162 is the perfect addition to any kitchen, bar, or outdoor setup.

The Crownline IM-162 Instant Ice Maker offers a hassle-free solution to always having fresh ice at your fingertips. Designed for ease of use and efficiency, this compact ice maker can produce up to 12 kilograms of ice per day, ensuring you’ll never run out of ice during your family gatherings, parties, or relaxing afternoons.

Key Features of the Crownline IM-162 Instant Ice Maker:

Fast Ice Production: The IM-162 is designed to produce ice in as little as 6 minutes, so you can enjoy refreshing cold drinks without long waiting times.

High Ice Production Capacity: Capable of making 12 kg of ice per day, it meets the demands of both small and large households or gatherings.

Two Ice Cube Sizes: Choose from two different ice cube sizes – small and large – depending on your cooling needs or beverage preference.

User-Friendly Operation: With a simple control panel and easy-to-read LED display, the Crownline IM-162 makes ice production as easy as pressing a button.

Self-Cleaning Function: The IM-162 comes equipped with a self-cleaning function, ensuring maintenance is minimal and hassle-free, keeping your ice maker running efficiently.

Compact and Stylish Design: With its sleek, modern look, the IM-162 fits effortlessly into any kitchen, bar, or office, while its compact size ensures it won’t take up unnecessary space.

Water Recycling System: The IM-162 includes an innovative water recycling system that ensures optimal use of water, reducing waste while maintaining high efficiency.

“We are excited to introduce the Crownline IM-162 Instant Ice Maker to our customers,” said the PR team at Crownline. “Whether you’re hosting a summer party, preparing cold beverages, or simply want to enjoy ice whenever you need it, the IM-162 is a quick and efficient solution that fits seamlessly into any lifestyle.”

The Crownline IM-162 Instant Ice Maker is now available for purchase at https://www.crownline.ae/ . Stay cool and enjoy refreshing drinks with the convenience of instant ice at home.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae