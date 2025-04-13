CHETU RELOCATES TO NEW LAS VEGAS OFFICE AMID WEST COAST EXPANSION

Sunrise, FL, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence company and software solutions provider, is excited to announce the relocation of its Las Vegas office to a larger space in the Green Valley area of Henderson. This strategic move comes as part of the company’s continued growth and commitment to better serving the West Coast tech community.

“Our expansion in the Las Vegas area reflects Chetu’s dedication to supporting the evolving technology landscape,” said Gaurav Sharma, Director of Operations at Chetu, who oversees the company’s operations office in Nevada. “This new space will allow us to better serve our clients, accommodate our growing team, and reinforce our presence in the region. We’re excited to continue contributing to the thriving tech ecosystem here.”

The new office, located at 2625 N Green Valley Parkway, Suite 270, in Henderson, offers 1,636 square feet of space, a significant increase from the 1,060 square feet of the previous location. The expansion enables the company to enhance collaboration, accommodate more operations team members, and better serve clients in the region.

“The demand for innovative software solutions is only increasing, and we are committed to providing the expertise and support businesses need,” Sharma added. “This new office positions us to continue delivering top-tier software development services while fostering growth within the local tech community.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts drive innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to meet the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

