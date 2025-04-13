SourceBytes.AI Launches Intelligent AI Platform To Transform How Businesses Access Knowledge

Bengaluru, India, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Let’s face it — we’re all drowning in information. Files, emails, reports, Slack threads, Zoom recordings… it’s everywhere. And finding that one piece of info you need? It can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack.

That’s where SourceBytes.AI comes in.

Today, SourceBytes.AI officially launches its intelligent knowledge platform — built to help modern teams turn their scattered, unstructured data into clear, searchable, usable knowledge. With cutting-edge generative AI under the hood, it’s like having your own internal ChatGPT trained on your company’s brain.

What Makes SourceBytes.AI Different?

This isn’t just another AI tool. It’s a game-changer for teams who need answers fast, decisions made quicker, and knowledge shared smarter.

Here’s what you get:

Ask it anything – Search your internal documents in plain English. No filters. No file-hunting.

All your stuff in one place – PDFs, Excel sheets, videos, meeting notes, contracts — unified into a single knowledge hub.

✂️ Summarize and compare like magic – Need the key points from a 30-page report? Or to compare two proposals line by line? Done.

Built for business – Enterprise-grade security, flexible access controls, and seamless integrations baked in.

️ A Word from the Team

“Our vision is simple,” says [Spokesperson Name], Founder & CEO of SourceBytes.AI. “We want to help companies spend less time searching and more time growing. SourceBytes.AI gives every team instant access to their own knowledge — no more digging through folders or pinging five people for a file.”

Ready for Real Teams

Whether you’re in legal, finance, HR, operations, or tech — if your team works with information, SourceBytes.AI is built for you. It’s already helping early adopters save hours every week and make smarter decisions, faster.

Take It for a Spin

If your company’s knowledge is stuck in documents and emails, now’s the time to unlock it.

Explore the platform: https://sourcebytes.ai

Book a demo or get in touch: [contact@sourcebytes.ai]