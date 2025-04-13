Exciting New Trailer Alert: Cowboy Mike and Winston’s Latest Adventure Promises Joy, Inspiration, and Thrills for Young Readers Everywhere!

Prescott Valley, AZ, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Children’s book author Michael Eastwood proudly announces the eagerly awaited seventh installment in the beloved Cowboy Mike and Winston series. Available on his official website www.michaeldeastwood.com, this thrilling new book, released May 2025, invites young horse lovers and adventure enthusiasts on an unforgettable journey filled with courage, friendship, and endless excitement.

The freshly launched official trailer, now streaming on YouTube at https://youtu.be/9Xm6ZsI84rQ, offers families a delightful preview, igniting the imaginations of children and engaging parents with its heartfelt storytelling and captivating visuals.

Why Kids and Families Adore Cowboy Mike and Winston:

Inspired by Michael Eastwood’s real-life experiences, Cowboy Mike and his loyal pony Winston charm readers with their adventures that highlight bravery, trust, and the magic of true friendship. Already celebrated and widely sold on Barnes & Noble and Amazon, the seventh book promises to deepen children’s connection with these beloved characters.

Key Highlights of the Cowboy Mike and Winston Series:

Adventure and Bravery: Engaging storylines encourage children to embrace challenges, teaching important lessons that promote resilience and personal growth.

Heartwarming Friendship: Cowboy Mike and Winston exemplify companionship, loyalty, and mutual respect, inspiring children to value their friendships.

Animal Appreciation: The series promotes empathy and kindness toward animals, educating young readers about care, compassion, and responsibility.

A Must-Own for Every Young Horse Lover:

Cowboy Mike and Winston perfectly blend educational value with exciting storytelling, making each book an ideal choice for parents looking for enriching, wholesome entertainment. Young readers captivated by horses and ponies will cherish every magical moment with these charming characters.

Educational, Engaging, and Ideal for Schools & Libraries:

Educators and librarians will find this latest Cowboy Mike and Winston book an excellent addition to their collections. Its engaging narratives and vivid illustrations provide endless opportunities for classroom discussions and literacy programs centered around themes of courage, friendship, and animal care.

Watch the Trailer Today – An Adventure Awaits!

Don’t miss your chance to experience the excitement firsthand. Watch the captivating trailer for Cowboy Mike and Winston’s upcoming adventure today and join the countless families eagerly anticipating this heartwarming release.

Watch the Trailer Now

Mark Your Calendars!

Release Date: May 2025 – Pre-orders Opening Soon!

Stay updated and connected by following Michael Eastwood on social media and regularly visiting www.michaeldeastwood.com for exclusive updates on pre-orders, events, book signings, and special announcements.

Connect with us: #CowboyMikeAndWinston #ChildrensBooks #KidsEntertainment #HorseLovers

Media Contact:

Michael Eastwood

Website: www.michaeldeastwood.com

Email: Michaeldeastwoodauthor@gmail.com