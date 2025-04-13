Spring Surge in Wasps and Mosquitoes Prompts Action from Alta Pest Control in Austin, TX

Austin, TX, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — As warmer temperatures settle into Central Texas, residents across Austin are reporting a sharp increase in wasp sightings and mosquito activity. Alta Pest Control, a local, family-owned pest management company, is responding to the seasonal surge by urging homeowners to take preventative action before these pests take over backyards, patios, and outdoor living spaces.

“Our technicians are already seeing a higher-than-usual number of mosquito breeding sites and wasp nests this spring,” said Chris Langlois, the CEO of Alta Pest Control. “With mild winter conditions and early rains, we’re seeing ideal conditions for pest populations to grow faster and stick around longer.”

Mosquitoes and wasps aren’t just an annoyance—they can carry health risks and create unsafe conditions around homes and businesses. In Austin, where outdoor living is a big part of daily life, Alta Pest Control encourages residents to take the rise seriously.

Alta Pest Control offers environmentally friendly mosquito fogging and wasp nest removal services as part of their outdoor pest control package. Their team uses high-quality products that are friendly for families, pets, and plants, while providing long-lasting relief throughout the peak season.

Services include:

Monthly mosquito fogging from March to October

De-webbing and removal of visible wasp nests

Preventative treatments around high-risk areas like patios, decks, and fences

As a locally operated company with thousands of five-star reviews, Alta Pest Control continues to be a trusted choice for homeowners and businesses throughout Austin and surrounding areas. Their seasonal pest control programs are built around the unique needs of Texas residents, with friendly, knowledgeable technicians who take pride in honest, detailed service.

Residents noticing an uptick in wasp or mosquito activity are encouraged to call Alta Pest Control for a free consultation and learn about year-round protection options.

About Alta Pest Control:

Alta Pest Control is a family-owned company based in Austin, TX, serving residential and commercial customers with pest control solutions tailored to the local climate. Known for excellent customer service, flexible service plans, and friendly treatments, Alta continues to raise the standard in pest management.