HDTV Supply Now Offers Newly Launched DataVideo Cameras and Recorders

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of professional video and AV equipment, is excited to announce the availability of the latest DataVideo cameras and recorders. With the addition of newly released models such as the PTC-155 30x Dual Lens PTZ Camera and the HDR-2 4K H.265 Recorder, HDTV Supply continues its commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge solutions for broadcast, live production, and AV integration.

Explore DataVideo’s Latest Innovations

DataVideo, a global leader in broadcast and AV technology, has recently launched several state-of-the-art products designed for next-generation production environments. Among the standout offerings is the PTC-155, a high-performance PTZ camera equipped with 30x optical zoom and a dual-lens system, ideal for dynamic, multi-angle shooting in both studio and remote setups. Additionally, the newly added HDR-2 recorder delivers ultra-high-definition 4K video capture with efficient H.265 compression—making it a go-to solution for content creators and broadcasters looking for maximum quality with minimal file size.

HDTV Supply – An Authorized DataVideo Reseller

As an Authorized Reseller of DataVideo, HDTV Supply ensures customers receive 100% genuine, manufacturer-backed products with full technical support and warranty coverage. By partnering directly with DataVideo, HDTV Supply provides customers with timely access to the newest product launches, competitive pricing, and expert advice on integrating these solutions into their production workflows.

Explore the complete range of DataVideo products at:
https://www.hdtvsupply.com/datavideo-broadcast-and-av-live-production-systems.html

Commitment to Transparency and Value

At HDTV Supply, transparency with our customers is a top priority. Due to recent changes in international trade regulations and the impact of higher tariffs on imported products, the pricing of DataVideo products have been affected. As a result, to continue offering the same high standard of products and service, HDTV Supply will be implementing necessary price adjustments across the DataVideo product line.

This pricing revision takes effect on May 1st, 2025, and reflects the rising costs we are experiencing industry-wide. This decision was made after thoughtful consideration, and we remain steadfast in our mission to provide maximum value, superior service, and the latest technology to our customers. We greatly appreciate your understanding and continued support.

About HDTV Supply

With decades of experience serving professionals in the broadcasting, corporate, education, and government sectors, HDTV Supply is a trusted name in AV and production technology. Our deep product knowledge, fast shipping, and dedicated customer support set us apart as a top destination for DataVideo solutions and more.

For product inquiries, pricing updates, or to place an order, please visit HDTV Supply’s DataVideo Section or contact our sales team.

For further information contact:

Press Relations
HDTV Supply, Inc
TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)
TEXT: 1-833-648-3777
WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722
Skype: 1-805-732-2528
NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html
WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/datavideo-broadcast-and-av-live-production-systems.html
EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com

