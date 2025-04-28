Snyder, Capullo, Mann, Houston, Barends Headline FAN EXPO Philadelphia Comics Creators Lineup

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Comic creators including Scott Snyder (“Absolute Batman,” “Nocterra”), Greg Capullo (“Wolverine: Revenge,” “X-Force”), Clay Mann (“Batman: Nightfire,” “Batman/Catwoman”), Larry F. Houston (“X-Men: The Animated Series,” Bjorn Barends (Cover Artist, “Spawn,” “Space Ghost”), Michael Golden (“Avengers,” “The Micronauts”), and dozens of others who have delighted millions with their work will be on hand in a standout Artist Alley at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, May 16-18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

Among the other standout superstar artists and writers fans can meet are Rodney Barnes (“The Boondocks,” “Star Wars: Inquisitors”), Iban Coello (“Eddie Brock: Carnage”), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (“Incredible Hulk,” “Batman and Robin”), David Messina (“Ultimate Spider-Man”), Bill Morrison (“Yellow Submarine,” “The Simpsons”), Stephen Platt (Cover Artist, “Moon Knight,” “Wolverine”), Erica Schultz (“Laura Kinney: Wolverine,” “Daredevil: Unleash Hell”), Cory Smith (“Fantastic Four”), Charles Soule (“Star Wars,” “The Lucky Ones”), Julian Totino Tedesco (Cover Artist, “Detective Comics,” “Action Comics”), Heather Antos (group editor, IDW Publishing), Arthur Suydam (“Marvel Zombies,” “The Walking Dead”), Alvaro Martinez Bueno (“Nice House by the Sea,” “Nice House by the Lake”), Guy Gilchrist (“The Muppets,” “Nancy”), Rags Morales (“Action Comics,” “Green Lantern”), and many more. Fans can view the entire FAN EXPO Philadelphia field of creators at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/comic-creators/.

Virtually every franchise will be well-represented by numerous creators. Q&A’s, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities, and more help turn FAN EXPO Philadelphia’s Artist Alley into a paradise for comics lovers of all genres.

Today’s announcement of the comics creator field enhances a celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO Philadelphia that includes:

• William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”)

• Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Lethal Weapon)

• Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, The Color Purple)

• John Cena (WWE Superstar, The Fast and the Furious)

• John Carpenter (legendary director, Halloween, The Thing

• Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy, Cocoon)

• Helen Hunt (What Women Want, Twister)

• Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Punisher)

• Anthony Daniels (Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars franchise)

• Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch (“Superman & Lois)

• Priscilla Presley (The Naked Gun trilogy, “Dallas”)

• Christopher Lloyd, Claudia Wells and James Tolkan (Back to the Future)

• Walton Goggins (Fallout, The White Lotus)

• John Boyega (Star Wars)

• and many more.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, VidCon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.