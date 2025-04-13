9 Ventures with Underrepresented Founders are Finalists for 5th Annual Startup302 Pitch Contest

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Nine tech-enabled startups with at least one team member from an underfunded demographic are competing for a share of more than $115,000 in nondilutive, nonrestricted grant monies and other prizes in Delaware’s fifth Startup302 competition, which is coordinated by Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) and partners from throughout the state.

More than 100 startups from Delaware, throughout the Mid-Atlantic, across the United States and several other countries submitted applications in one of three categories: Fintech, Environmental Impact and Life Sciences. Only 8% of these applicants were selected as the finalists that will pitch live and in person in Delaware this spring.

The finalists and the state where they are located are as follows:

Environmental Impact

– Crystron Materials (Wilmington, DELAWARE)

– Kipostech (Columbia, PENNSYLVANIA)

– rotate8 (San Gregorio, CALIFORNIA)

FinTech

– Grad Village (Wilmington, DELAWARE)

– Innocuous AI (New York, NEW YORK)

– Roam (Everett, WASHINGTON)

Life Sciences

– Aeromedical Innovations (Felton, DELAWARE)

– Fetal Therapy Technologies (Baltimore, MARYLAND)

– Vasowatch (Philadelphia, PENNSYLVANIA)

Each of the three competitions will take place at a significant individual sector-specific event in Wilmington: FinTechs & Fairways on April 10 for Fintech; IS: Clean Teach Ecosystem Summit on April 24 for Environmental Impact; and Delaware’s DNA Life Science Conference on May 8 for Life Sciences. The latter two events are open to the public, and tickets are available at IS: Clean Teach Ecosystem Summit and Delaware’s DNA Life Science Conference.

Each finalist will receive a travel stipend, and the first-place and second-place finishers also can win a grant ranging from $3,000 to $25,000. Delaware companies may be eligible for further prizes.

In addition, all finalists will be able to make connections that will support their growth. During their respective competition events, they will have the opportunity to network with potential advisors and funders, learn from experts in their fields and gain inspiration from key figures within their industries.

Startup302 launched in 2020 and is coordinated by DPP and partners from the local, regional and national innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems with an aim to foster diverse perspectives, promote inclusive and equitable consideration and attract diverse communities of founders to the Delaware Valley. Competing companies must be technology-based or tech-enabled with high-growth potential and at least one founding team member from an underrepresented group – women; people of color, including African Americans, Latin Americans and Native Americans; and LGBTQ+ community members – as their ventures are underinvested in relative to their demographic’s percentage of overall United States population.

Startup302 launched in 2020 and conducted its 2021 and 2022 finals virtually and its 2023 and 2024 finals in person with all categories competing individually at the same comprehensive event. Since its creation, Startup302 has awarded $813,000 in funding to 52 ventures.

In addition to DPP and the Delaware Division of Small Business, this year’s sponsors include Bronze Valley, Chase, Delaware Biotechnology Institute, Discover Bank, DuPont, FMC, Highmark Delaware and The Mill. Further details about this year’s contest and features on previous winners are at startup302.org.