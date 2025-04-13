RPost Launches Free Cybersecurity Education Campaign for Insurance Professionals

The initiative leverages RPost’s award-winning RMail services, known for secure messaging, e-signatures, open tracking, and user-friendly encryption—all accessible within major platforms like Applied Systems, Outlook, and Salesforce. “With growing cyber threats and evolving regulations, insurance professionals need tools that are both powerful and easy to use,” said RPost CEO Zafar Khan. Brian Langerman, CEO of Applied Client Network, added that this campaign will empower members to enhance cybersecurity while boosting agency value and operational efficiency.