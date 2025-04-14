Equine Artificial Insemination Market Grows with Advancements in Reproductive Tech

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global equine artificial insemination market is projected to reach USD 992.53 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80% from 2023 to 2030. Key factors driving this growth include the focus on improving the genetic traits of equines, advancements in breeding technologies, a growing number of veterinarians, and the rising number of veterinary hospitals offering artificial insemination procedures. Artificial insemination allows for wider use of stallions by enabling the use of semen from horses that are geographically unavailable—such as internationally located or competing sports stallions—while also minimizing the physical risks to both mares and stallions.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially hampered the availability of artificial insemination solutions, including equipment, semen, and associated services, leading to a temporary market slowdown. However, the market began to recover as demand for home-delivered insemination services rose. In 2020, Stallion AI Services experienced an uptick in stallion visits, and with many competitive stallions not attending events, breeders gained access to a broader selection. Additionally, a number of stallion owners chose to freeze semen that year, further supporting market activity.

In Japan, only the Japan Racing Association (JRA)—a public organization established by the national government—and local government entities are authorized to conduct races. According to the Japan Association for International Racing and Stud Book, there were 785 farms housing thoroughbred broodmares in 2021, with most located in Hokkaido’s Hidaka region. That same year, 251 thoroughbred stallions were registered in Japan, including 61 foreign-bred and 190 Japanese-bred stallions, representing approximately 92% of all stallions stationed in the core Hokkaido breeding region.

Equine Artificial Insemination Market Report Highlights

By solutions , the services segment led the market in 2022, accounting for over 40% of the total share. Meanwhile, the semen segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel , the private segment dominated in 2022 and is expected to continue growing at the highest rate, with a projected CAGR exceeding 6%.

By equine type , the sports/racing equine segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is also expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% through 2030.

Regionally , North America held the highest market share at approximately 30% in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at around 7%, supported by Japan’s significant racing horse population and event volume.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America led the market with a 32.53% share and is expected to retain this lead throughout the forecast period. The region benefits from a large equine population—approximately 10.96 million horses as of 2021, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization—and a robust racing industry. The U.S. alone is home to more than 300 racetracks, with about 33,567 horses participating annually. Additionally, the importation of 18,865 horses into the U.S. in 2021 further stimulated demand for artificial insemination services.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth, with a CAGR of 7.03%. Growth in this region is largely driven by China and Japan. In Japan, horse racing is a long-standing and culturally significant sport, featuring over 21,000 races annually. The National Association of Racing (NAR) and the Japan Racing Association (JRA) organize the nation’s most prestigious events.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Insights

The equine artificial insemination market is moderately competitive, with companies actively investing in research and development, expanding distribution networks, launching new products, and growing their operational facilities. The industry is also seeing increased consolidation through mergers, acquisitions, and cooperative ventures. For example, in March 2023, Stallion AI Services partnered with Van Uytert to import chilled semen from top-tier dressage stallions. In addition to chilled semen, the collaboration includes the storage and UK distribution of frozen semen from these stallions.

Key Players in the Equine Artificial Insemination Market

IMV Technologie

Stallion AI Services

Zoeti

Neogen Corporation

Zerlotti Genetics Ltd

ERC s.r.o.

CVS (UK) Limited

HOFFMAN A.I. BREEDERS INC.

Nasco

Continental Genetics, LLC

MINITÜB GMBH

Sussex Equine Hospital

