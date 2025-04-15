Paintings by Aiden Lassell Ripley, Michel Delacroix Top Estimates at Ahlers & Ogletree’s Estates & Collections Auction

Atlanta, GA, 2025-04-15 — /EPR Network/ — Oil on canvas paintings by Aiden Lassell Ripley (American, 1896-1969) and Michel Delacroix (French, b. 1933), a Chinese Kangxi period porcelain brush pot and a Tiffany & Co. partial dinner service in the Cirque Chinois pattern all performed well in Ahlers & Ogletree’s two-day Estates & Collections auction held March 26th and 27th, online and live at the gallery in Atlanta, Ga.

The Ripley painting was the overall top lot of the two days, realizing an impressive $66,550, which more than doubled the $30,000 high estimate. The work, titled Grouse by the Brook, was signed upper left and titled to verso. It measured 27 inches by 40 inches (canvas, less the frame). Ripley hailed from Massachusetts and was regarded as one of America’s preeminent painters of sporting and wildlife art.

The painting by Michel Delacroix was rendered around 1984 and was titled Musiciens de Rue (Street Musicians). It was signed and inscribed “Paris” lower left and signed and titled to verso, and measured 23 ¾ inches by 28 ¼ inches (canvas, less the frame). The selling price of $16,940 bested the high estimate of $9,000. Delacroix painted in the “naïf” style, often depicting bustling Parisian street life.

The Chinese Kangxi period (1661-1772) blue and white porcelain brush pot with figural scenes was one of the true sleeper lots of the sale. The catalog showed a modest estimate of $5,000-$7,000, but when the final gavel came down, the diminutive piece (just 5 ½ inches tall, minus the wooden stand) found a new home for $24,200. It was unmarked and structurally sound, with no signs of repair.

The 69-piece partial dinner service for 15 by Tiffany & Co. in the Cirque Chinois pattern (first introduced in 2001), private stock Atelier Le Tallec (French, 1930-2014), came into the sale with a pre-sale estimate of $8,000-$12,000, but eager bidders drove the final price up to $19,360. The 18 dinner plates were 10 ¼ inches in diameter. The service exhibited wear that was typical of domestic use.

The March 26th session featured a nice selection of 19th century furniture, fine and decorative arts, jewelry and luxury accessories. Offerings included a striking circa 1920 carved marble sculpture by Emile Antoine Bourdelle, a stainless steel and gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust watch with diamond markers, the rare 69-piece dinner service for 15 by Tiffany, and the Delacroix painting.

The March 27th session featured a selection of exquisite Asian artifacts, furniture, collectibles, fine and decorative arts, 19th century furniture, hand woven textiles, and more. Lots included an oil on canvas by Cornelius David Krieghoff, a set of Edward F. Caldwell & Co. sconces, a tempera on wood by John Wesley Chumley, and a three-piece ormolu mounted Buddhist lion garniture set.

Following are additional highlights from the auction, which attracted about 20 in-person bidders to the gallery and grossed $750,411, including the buyer’s premium. Internet bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and bid.AandOauctions.com. There were more than 66 people who submitted bids via phone. Approximately 400 people either tuned in or checked in to the sale.

All prices quoted include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.

A 14th century Japanese katana (part of a pair of daisho; the long sword), with a blade made by Yanashiro Kunishige during the Kenmu period (1334–1336), finished at $8,470. The tsuba featured a mountain design, with gold-plated copper seppas and habaki. The menuki was highlighted in gold and depicted a wise man’s face on the top of the kashira with a black lacquered saya and a stand.

A first English edition copy of Lewis and Clark’s Travels to the Source of the Missouri River, and Across the American Continent to the Pacific Ocean (London, 1814), chronicling the U.S.-government sponsored adventures of Captains Lewis and Clarke from 1804-1806, illustrated by a map of the route and other maps, bound in leather with marbled boards, 663 pages, made $7,865.

A Louis XVI style marble-top gueridon table in the manner of Henry Dasson (French, 1825-1869), with ormolu mounts, round jasperware plaques, and turned fluted legs on twisted bronze feet, unmarked, showed a modest estimate of just $800-$1,200, but ended up changing hands for $4,840.

A late 19th/early 20th century Russian Imperial silver-plated samovar (urn designed to provide hot water), featuring two applied Imperial coats of arms, lion head handles, stamped “Meitz”, 20 inches tall, had a meager pre-sale estimate of $400-$600, but bidders drove the final price up to $4,538.

Ahlers & Ogletree has a full slate of important upcoming auctions. They include the following:

– Fine Jewelry, Watches & Luxury Accessories / April 24th (pre-bidding is now open)

– May Estates & Collections / May 8th

– Modern and Contemporary Art & Design / June 4th

– Fine Art Glass / June 5th

All of the above events will be held online as well as live in the gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW in Atlanta.

