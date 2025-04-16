U.S. DHA Market 2030: Marine DHA’s Market Leadership

U.S. DHA Market Size & Trends

The U.S. DHA market size was estimated at USD 352.11 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with omega-3 fatty acids. As more individuals recognize the importance of these nutrients for brain and heart health, the demand for DHA-rich products has surged. This trend is particularly evident in the dietary supplement sector, where consumers are actively seeking natural solutions to enhance their well-being.

The dietary supplement sector plays a crucial role in this demand as more individuals seek natural solutions to enhance their well-being. In addition, the incorporation of omega-3s into functional foods and beverages is expanding, catering to health-conscious consumers looking for convenient options. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by developing innovative products that meet the growing appetite for health-promoting ingredients.

Favorable government policies supporting dietary supplements are contributing to market growth. As consumers continue to prioritize health and wellness, the outlook for this market remains strong, with ongoing innovation and a shift towards sustainable sourcing further driving demand. Overall, the landscape is evolving, positioning omega-3s as a key component in the health and wellness sector.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the U.S. DHA Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

U.S. DHA Market Report Highlights

Based on source, the marine segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 70.09% in 2024. Marine sources, particularly fish oil, have traditionally been the primary source of DHA.

Based on application, the nutraceutical segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 93.90% in 2024, owing to the fact that the DHA is widely recognized as a key ingredient in the nutraceutical sector, which encompasses products that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

The DHA market in the U.S. is a significant segment of the broader omega-3 fatty acids market, which also includes Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA).

U.S. DHA Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. DHA market report based on the source, & application:

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Marine

Plant

Micro-algae

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Curious about the U.S. DHA Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.