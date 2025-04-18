Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing Recognized as a 2024 GAF Master Elite President’s Club Award Winner

Plymouth, MA and Osterville, MA, 2025-04-18 — /EPR Network/ — Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, with offices in Osterville, MA; Orleans, MA; and Plymouth, MA announced today that it has been recognized as a 2024 President’s Club Awards winner. Cazeault is the sole Cape Cod-based company to receive this honor.

Each year, GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, selects the most elite roofing contractors certified by GAF to receive its prestigious GAF Master Elite President’s Club Award. The recipients of the GAF Master Elite President’s Club Award are distinguished roofing contractors who have met licensing, insurance, reputation, and training criteria.

“Hiring a roofing contractor is an act of trust. You’re putting the long-term protection of your home into the hands of someone you may have just met. That can be nerve-wracking,” noted Russell Cazeault, owner of Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing. He added, “This award helps demonstrate that we have been vetted and rank among the most elite, ethical and accomplished in roofing.”

The GAF Master Elite® President’s Club Award is given to contractors each year who have distinguished themselves through their commitment to providing high quality of work and exemplary level of service to customers. Less than two percent of roofing contractors nationwide qualify for this award, and it is a testament to the high standards they keep and dedication to their employees, customers, and community.

About GAF:

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF’s leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

About Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing:

Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing offers both roof replacement as well as exterior repairs including trim & rot replacement, new siding, or gutters installation. Roofing options include asphalt shingles, metal roofing and fabrication, cedar roofing, copper roofing and flat roofing. Roofing choice depends on the home’s aesthetic style, budget, and energy efficiency needs. Cazeault Roofing also services many commercial customers for both repairs as well as replacement.

Cazeault services Cape Cod and South of Boston with offices at 1031-A Main Street, Osterville, MA; 22 Giddiah Hill Road, Orleans, MA; and 47 Liberty Street, Plymouth, MA. For more information or to arrange an appointment contact Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, www.cazeault.com, 508-428-1177