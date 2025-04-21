Snacks Market Expands as Demand for Convenient and On-the-Go Foods Rises

The global snacks market was valued at USD 692.52 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by the increasing trend of on-the-go consumption, especially among urban dwellers and younger consumers. A wide range of flavors and snack varieties has played a significant role in attracting consumers with diverse taste preferences. Additionally, a growing demand for healthier and more convenient snack options has become a key catalyst for market expansion.

Consumer habits have notably shifted in recent years, with a stronger preference for snacks that are both portable and easy to consume. For time-constrained individuals, snacks that can be eaten during commutes or short breaks are especially appealing.

As a result, the market has seen rising interest in snacks that combine convenience with taste and nutritional value. For instance, in June 2022, Kellogg’s Special K launched a new line of protein snack bars targeted at busy consumers. These bars, available in Berry Vanilla and Brownie Sundae flavors, are crafted to deliver a satisfying, on-the-go snack rich in protein—ideal for active lifestyles.

The demand for diverse and innovative flavors continues to shape the market. In May 2024, Pringles—a well-known brand for its unique crisps and packaging—added three new snacks to its portfolio. Among these are Carnitas Taco, featuring pork carnitas with spices like onion, cumin, garlic, and oregano; and All Dressed, a mix of sweet, savory, and tangy notes. Additionally, Pringles introduced a Limited Edition Minecraft Spicy TNT snack, enhancing the brand’s appeal with exclusive, novelty offerings.

As health consciousness grows, more consumers are seeking snack options that align with wellness goals. These include products with low sugar content, natural or organic ingredients, and functional benefits like gut health support, high protein, immunity boosts, and vitamin enrichment. According to the Mondelez International State of Snacking 2021 Global Consumer Snacking Trends Study, many consumers would make better snacking choices if snacks were gluten-free (23%), natural or organic (40%), low in sugar, carbs, or fat (43%), supportive of gut health (44%), high in protein (44%), immune-boosting (46%), or vitamin-rich (48%).

Convenience remains a top priority for consumers with busy schedules. Easy-to-carry snacks that require little to no preparation are preferred. Packaging plays an important role in this—resealable and portable options are particularly favored for their practicality and freshness, especially during out-of-home snacking.

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America accounted for 23.12% of the global snacks market revenue. Continuous product innovation and development by leading brands have been instrumental in driving growth across the region. These efforts focus on introducing healthier ingredients, exciting flavors, and user-friendly packaging. For example, in April 2024, Pop-Tarts expanded its product line with the launch of “Crunchy Poppers,” available in strawberry and brownie flavors. This new addition provides a delicious and convenient snacking choice, enhancing the Pop-Tarts offering.

Key Players in the Snacks Market

The following companies are prominent players in the global snacks industry, shaping market trends and holding a significant share:

General Mills, Inc.

PepsiCo

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestlé

The Kellogg Company

Unilever

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Grupo Bimbo

Danone

Mars, Inc.

