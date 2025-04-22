China Medical Image Analysis Software Market 2030: Neusoft’s Local Market Grip

China Medical Image Analysis Software Market Growth & Trends

The China medical image analysis software market size is expected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is driven by the increasing technological advancements in medical imaging, a rising number of medical imaging centers, and increasing investments by the Chinese government in healthcare. For instance, China has set forth a plan to establish an observation province for Internet + Healthcare (2019 – 2020) which encourages health organizations to utilize digital imaging cloud film services based on the provincial health information platform, leading to the greater acceptance of medical image analysis software.

The Chinese government has taken several initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure and increase healthcare expenditure in the country. This has led to an increase in the demand for medical imaging services, which in turn is likely to create a positive outlook for the medical image analysis software market in China, which is expected to drive the growth of the medical image analysis software market in China. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes is likely to further propel the growth of the medical image analysis software market in China.

Furthermore, AI-enabled medical image analysis software utilizes artificial intelligence technologies to analyze medical images and detect patterns and structures, which may be difficult to discern for humans. This software can quickly and accurately identify anomalies such as tumors in medical images and generate detailed reports based on the analysis. Furthermore, AI-enabled medical image analysis software can automate routine tasks such as data processing, data management, and data visualization to improve the efficiency of medical operations. The implementation of AI technology in medical image analysis software is expected to revolutionize the healthcare industry in China, by providing clinicians and radiologists with more accurate diagnoses and improved patient outcomes.

China Medical Image Analysis Software Market Report Highlights

Integrated software had the largest revenue share in the software type segment in 2022, owing to increasing integrated cloud-based platforms

Tomography held the maximum share of over 30% in the modality segment in 2022 and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for medical image analysis tools in China

3D medical imaging led the other imaging types with a revenue share of over 40% in 2022, owing to the introduction of advanced imaging systems in China

The hospitals end-use segment held the maximum share of over 30% in 2022 and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to the installing integrated smart healthcare systems costs lesser in hospitals than the other healthcare settings

The cardiology segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular & congenital heart diseases and rising government support to improve treatment accessibility

Some key players in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Agfa-Gevaert Group; Canon Medical Systems; MIM Software Beijing Co., Ltd.; Bruker; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; ESAOTE SPA; Deepwise; Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd; and Infervision Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

To maintain their market share, major companies frequently engage in new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships with emerging players. For instance, InferVision, Shukun, DeepCare, and United Imaging Intelligence are major Chinese enterprises that are granted several NMPA medical device Class III certifications for a wide range of indications, including lung, breast cancers, bone fractures, and emphysema among others.

China Medical Image Analysis Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the China medical image analysis software market based on software type, imaging type, modality, application, and end-use:

China Medical Image Analysis Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

China Medical Image Analysis Software Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities

China Medical Image Analysis Software Imaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

2D Imaging

3D Imaging

4D Imaging

China Medical Image Analysis Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Orthopedic

Dental

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography

Urology & Nephrology

China Medical Image Analysis Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

