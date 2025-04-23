North America Deck Design Software Market 2030: Exploring the Remodeler’s Perspective

North America Deck Design Software Market Growth & Trends

The North America deck design software market size is expected to reach USD 137.4 million by 2030, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2030. Deck design software provides a certain degree of automation to architects/designers, allowing them to create detailed floor plans more easily. In comparison to hand-drafting a building design, deck design saves time and cost, subsequently creating market demand.

Investments in the real-estate sector have created ample opportunities for the implementation of deck design software. Furthermore, the pre-built templates and visualizations offered by the software favor its demand among real-estate developers. For instance, Fiberon’s Discovery Deck Designer features installation checklists and information about local Fiberon retailers and contractors to help users customize their deck designs easily.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the North America Deck Design Software Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Over the last few years, landscaping has gained prominence among Americans, paving the way for the larger implementation of these solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic has been fairly instrumental in piquing consumer interest in remodeling outdoor spaces with WFH being the new norm. Trends such as these are expected to create healthy opportunities for developers in the deck design industry.

North America Deck Design Software Market Report Highlights

Based on deployment, the cloud-based deployment of deck design software dominated this market with a revenue share of 54.5% in 2024. The popularity of the cloud segment is on the rise due to the plethora of benefits the technology offers in terms of cost and flexibility. Moreover, advancements in the field of cloud security are encouraging users to shift from the on-premise to cloud-based deployment model.

In terms of end use, the remodelers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. A rise in the number of renovation projects is one of the primary factors contributing to the segment growth.

Residential applications dominated the North America deck design software market in 2024. The sudden shift to a WFH model during the COVID-19 pandemic has further driven investments in outdoor space remodeling in the region, subsequently favoring the demand for deck design software.

In North America, the U.S. held the largest share of over 69.8% in 2024. The dominant position of the U.S. in the North American market can be ascribed to the increased spending on real-estate construction, combined with the growing popularity of decks across households.

North America Deck Design Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America deck design software market report based on deployment, application end use and country:

North America Deck Design Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

North America Deck Design Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

North America Deck Design Software End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Architects & Builders

Remodelers

Interior Designers

Others

North America Deck Design Software Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Curious about the North America Deck Design Software Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.