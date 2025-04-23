Lucintel Forecasts the Global Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market to Reach $12.0 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global metastatic colorectal cancer market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals, cancer centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others markets. The global metastatic colorectal cancer market is expected to reach an estimated $12.0 billion by 2030 from $9.0 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing advancement in treatment therapies, increasing awareness around early detection of cancer, and rising incidence of colorectal cancer.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in metastatic colorectal cancer market to metastatic colorectal cancer by treatment (chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapies, monotherapy & combination therapy, and others), drug class (anti-egfr inhibitors, anti-vegf therapies, anti-her2 therapies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and others), end use (hospitals, cancer centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the treatment category, chemotherapy will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, anti-vegf therapies will remain the largest segment.

In terms of region, North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Amgen, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Roche Holding AG, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Sanofi, Taiho Oncology, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer, Novartis are the major suppliers in the metastatic colorectal cancer market.

