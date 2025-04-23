Lucintel Forecasts Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market to Reach $1,043.1 million by 2028

According to the recent study the anti-fingerprint coating market is projected to reach an estimated $1,043.1 million by 2028 from $789.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising demand for these coatings in the automotive, building, consumer goods, and solar panel industries, increasing need for clear display screens, and growing requirement for coating in ceramic sanitary ware application.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in anti-fingerprint coating market by technology (vacuum deposition, sol-gel, and others), application (consumer goods, building and construction, automotive, stainless steel, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that vacuum deposition will remain the larger technology segment over the forecast period due to the significant use of this technique in the construction, consumer goods, and automotive industries to enhance the product’s optical quality and visual clarity.

Building and construction is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the increasing usage of architectural glass in buildings for light transmission, refraction, and absorption.

North America will remain the largest region due to increasing disposable income, expanding construction and automotive industries, and enormous demand for products, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable in the region.

AGC, Taiwan Fluoro Technology, Cytonix, Sumitomo Chemical, and Daikin Industries are the major suppliers in the anti-fingerprint coating market.

