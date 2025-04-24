Vision for the Future: Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Outlook and Growth Prospects

The global retinal disorder treatment market size is expected to reach USD 25.69 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth in the market is fueled by the increasing prevalence of retinal disorders around the world and the unmet need for affordable and efficient treatments. Furthermore, improved funding by regulatory bodies for R&D associated with ocular disorders is expected to further drive market growth.

Retinal diseases are one of the leading causes of visual impairment among the global population. According to WHO, in 2022, a near or distant vision impairment affects at least 2.2 billion people worldwide. Nearly half of these cases, or around 1 billion, involved vision impairments that either could have been avoided or are still unaddressed. Factors such as changing lifestyles, increased life expectancy, and escalating prevalence of systemic diseases like hypertension and diabetes mellitus are the most common causes of retinal disorders. This demonstrates an unmet need among retinal disorder patients for treatment of the condition.

The rising geriatric population is acting as a driver for the market; age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the leading causes of vision loss in people aged over 65 years. AMD is characterized by the degeneration of an area of the retina known as the macula, which is responsible for central vision. The growing elderly population is expected to create a wider patient pool for the treatment of AMD. For instance, according to a WHO report in 2021, by 2030, 1 in every 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over. Furthermore, over this period of time, the population aged over 60 years is expected to increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion.

The high cost associated with retinal disorder treatment poses a threat to the growth of the market. However, increasing efforts from key players operating in the market for developing new products for the enhancement of their product pipeline is expected to drive the market. For instance, in January 2022, Genentech’s Vabysmo was approved by the FDA, the first-in-class bispecific antibody for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The launch of novel products is expected to propel market growth.

Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Report Highlights

By type, the macular degeneration segment held the largest market share in 2022, which is attributable to its high prevalence, rising awareness about the disease, and promising pipeline products

Eye drops dosage form segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to its high adoption and ease of use

Hospital pharmacies held a dominant share of the distribution channel segment in 2022 due to the ease of access and availability of patient records

North America dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to grow considerably in the future, owing to the rising prevalence of retinal disorders and the increasing consumer awareness about retinal disorders

A few of the key players include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Graybug Vision, Inc., Bayer AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Genentech, Inc.

Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global retinal disorder treatment market based on type, dosage form, distribution channel, and region:

Retinal Disorder Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Macular Degeneration Dry Macular Degeneration Wet Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Others

Retinal Disorder Treatment Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Gels

Eye Solutions

Capsules & Tablets

Eye Drops

Ointments

Retinal Disorder Treatment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Retinal Disorder Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Thailand Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Key Players in the Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Graybug Vision, Inc.

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Bayer AG

Allergan plc. (AbbVie Inc.)

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Acucela Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.,

