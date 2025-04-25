Cloud Managed Services Market 2030: The Convergence of DevOps and Cloud Managed Services

Cloud Managed Services Market Growth & Trends

The global cloud managed services market size is expected to reach USD 305.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The focus of enterprises on primary business operations is resulting into higher cloud managed services adoption. Business services, security services, network services, data center services, and mobility services are major categories in cloud managed services market. Implementation of these services will help enterprises to reduce IT and operations costs and will also enhance productivity of those enterprises.

Availability of developed IT infrastructure will drive the managed cloud services adoption in North America. The regional markets of APAC and Middle East & Africa will witness significant growth. This growth will be a result of increased cloud adoption and increase in significant investments from prominent players.

The market will observe some restraints as well, such as data privacy & security, and poor connectivity. These factors are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Data security will be a major restraining factor as it will affect cloud adoption and cloud managed services market as well. It will lead service providers to focus more on including security features to acquire customers.

Cloud Managed Services Market Size, by Service Type, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Cloud Managed Services Market Report Highlights

  • Security services accounted for the largest market share at over 26% in 2024. The mobility services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
  • The public cloud deployment accounted for the largest market share of over 61% in 2024. The private segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
  • The large enterprise segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The small & medium enterprise (SME) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
  • The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The government segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on digital transformation, e-governance, and data-driven decision-making.
  • North America cloud managed services industry held the major share of over 44% of the cloud managed services industry in 2024. The cloud managed services industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of over 21% from 2025 to 2030.

Cloud Managed Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global cloud managed services market report based on service type, cloud deployment, end-user, verticals, and region:

Cloud Managed Services Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Business Services
  • Network Services
  • Security Services
  • Data Center Services
  • Mobility Services

Cloud Managed Services Cloud Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Public
  • Private

Cloud Managed Services End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Cloud Managed Services Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Telecom & ITES
  • Manufacturing & Automotive
  • Government
  • Others

Cloud Managed Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
    • U.A.E
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa

