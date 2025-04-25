Perlite Market Outlook: Key Applications in Agriculture, Horticulture, and Construction

The global perlite market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030. The advantages offered by perlite in construction applications include increased mechanical strength, lightweight, and weather-resistant finish. These advantages are anticipated to boost industry growth over the forecast period.

Growing urbanization and increasing industrialization have led to a rise in demand for perlite in the construction sector. Increasing participation to sustain the demand, coupled with the reduced raw material prices, is projected to drive the perlite market over the forecast period. Several manufacturing companies are shifting their focus toward developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Central & South America (CSA) on account of the availability of cheap labor.

Perlite market is governed by strict regulations for its use in construction, filtration, and agriculture. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have laid down guidelines for perlite producers to ensure the safety of workers in mines. Technological innovations aimed toward the development of cost-effective manufacturing processes are also expected to remain a critical success factor for market growth over the forecast period.

The industry is highly competitive in nature due to the presence of several global market players. A large number of market participants are collaborating with research agencies to develop improved perlite products with different applications to gain a competitive edge.

Perlite Market Report Highlights

The construction products segment dominated the market, with a revenue share of 33.7% in 2024, attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight and insulating materials in building projects, which enhances perlite’s application as an effective insulation solution

The horticultural & agricultural is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, attributed to the increasing consumer demand for sustainable and organic farming products

North America perlite market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 29.8% in 2024, fueled by its large construction industry, which demands lightweight, insulating materials for energy-efficient buildings

Perlite Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global perlite market on the basis of application, and region:

Perlite Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Construction Products

Horticultural & Agricultural

Industrial

Filtration & Process Aid

Others

Perlite Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Key Players in the Perlite Market

Aegean Perlites SA

Bergama Perlite

Supreme Perlite Company

Carolina Perlite Company

Gulf Perlite LLC

Genper Group

The Schundler Company

Saudi Perlite Industries

Imerys SA

