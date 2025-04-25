Omega-3 Market Outlook in the U.S., Mexico, and Japan: Opportunities in Supplements, Functional Foods, and Pharmaceuticals

The U.S., Mexico and Japan omega-3 market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing awareness regarding the significance of functional foods fortified with omega-3 on account of their ability to reduce the risk of cholesterol diseases and provide optimal health is expected to drive the market.

Omega-3 is gaining high traction on account of its ability to offer healthy skin and reduce heart-related diseases. The young population across the U.S. and Japan is spending significant amounts on nutraceutical and healthy food products to get better skin and hair, which is likely to promote the demand for omega-3 supplements over the projected period.

Impacts of COVID-19 in North America, especially in the U.S., have been imminent, which has mobilized the region’s interest in omega-3 infused nutraceutical and functional foods, which is anticipated to drive the market. The consumers have become more aware of their wellness post the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

High approval rates of omega-3 based nutraceutical products from government agencies due to numerous proven experimental tests drive the manufacturers’ confidence. Improved functionality due to the advancement of production technologies, along with attractive packaging and marketing strategies adopted by the companies, is likely to enhance the product demand in the coming years.

U.S., Mexico And Japan Omega-3 Market Report Highlights

The marine source segment held the largest revenue share of the U.S., Mexico, & Japan omega 3 industry in 2024. The dominance of this segment is primarily driven by large omega-3 fatty acids sourced from fish and fish oils.

The supplements & functional foods segment dominated the U.S., Mexico & Japan omega-3 industry in 2024.

The U.S. dominated this market with a revenue share of 82.0% in 2024. This is attributed to many consumer goods companies operating in the country and increasing demand for food products and dietary supplements infused with omega-3.

U.S., Mexico And Japan Omega-3 Market Segmentation

Grand view research has segmented the U.S., Mexico and Japan omega-3 industry report based on type, source, application and region:

U.S., Mexico And Japan Omega-3 Type Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

U.S., Mexico And Japan Omega-3 Source Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Marine Source

Plant Source

U.S., Mexico And Japan Omega-3 Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Supplements & Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Infant Formula

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Others

U.S., Mexico And Japan Omega-3 Country Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

US

Mexico

Japan

Key Players in the U.S., Mexico And Japan Omega-3 Market

Nordic Naturals

NOW Foods

Garden of Life

Pure Encapsulations, LLC.

AKER BIOMARINE

Orkla

BASF

Omega Protein Corporation

BioProcess Algae (VG Energy, Inc)

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

