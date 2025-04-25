Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Grows with Rising Demand for Gene Therapies

The global plasmid DNA manufacturing market was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.44% between 2025 and 2030. Plasmid DNA plays a vital role in the healthcare sector, particularly in the development of vaccines and next-generation cell and gene therapies. Innovations in plasmid DNA vaccine development are leading to cleaner, more efficient manufacturing processes. Compared to recombinant viruses, plasmids offer advantages such as the ability to deliver large quantities of DNA with a lower risk of oncogenesis and immunogenicity, making them highly appealing in gene and vaccine therapy production. These factors are expected to drive market expansion.

Rising awareness of cell and gene therapies is further fueling market growth. This is attributed to the increasing number of approved cell and gene therapy products globally and their use in treating various diseases. Plasmid DNA serves as a foundational component for gene therapies and vaccines aimed at infectious, genetic, and acquired diseases, including those caused by enteric pathogens and influenza. As demand for advanced, targeted treatment options grows, companies and research institutions are intensifying R&D efforts, thereby increasing the demand for plasmid DNA.

A notable example is the October 2021 partnership between the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the FDA, five nonprofit organizations, and ten pharmaceutical companies, aiming to accelerate the development of gene therapies for 30 million Americans affected by rare disorders. The COVID-19 pandemic also significantly increased the use of plasmid DNA, driven by urgent vaccine research efforts. For instance, in November 2021, Enzychem signed a Manufacturing License and Technology Transfer Agreement with Zydus Cadila to develop a COVID-19 plasmid DNA vaccine in South Korea. As part of this collaboration, Zydus provided technical and manufacturing support.

The growing incidence of cancer is also contributing to increased plasmid DNA production, as it is employed in gene therapy for disease detection and treatment. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer-related deaths were projected in the U.S. for 2023. The most prevalent cancer types include lung, breast, prostate, colon, and rectum. In 2020, there were about 2.26 million new breast cancer cases reported worldwide.

Furthermore, the need for innovation in existing manufacturing technologies to meet volume and quality demands is expected to create significant opportunities for market players. For example, in January 2020, GenScript signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Genopis, Inc., a company specializing in plasmid DNA research and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. This partnership established a revenue-sharing model for the global marketing, sale, and production of GMP plasmids.

Regional Insights

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market, holding 43.43% of total revenue. This dominance is largely due to the strong presence of research centers and institutes focused on developing advanced therapies. Additionally, the NIH’s Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee plays a pivotal role in promoting rDNA technology adoption by reviewing scientific, ethical, and legal aspects of human gene transfer research.

Key Companies in the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

The following companies lead the industry and shape its trends:

Charles River Laboratories

VGXI, Inc.

Danaher (Aldevron)

Kaneka Corp.

Nature Technology

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Eurofins Genomics

Lonza

Luminous BioSciences, LLC

Akron Biotech

