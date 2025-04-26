The Contingent – Uniting Communities for Meaningful Change

Portland, OR, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Contingent is a dynamic non-profit organization committed to empowering leaders and bringing communities together to tackle some of society’s most urgent challenges. By mobilizing individuals and fostering collaboration, The Contingent is driving real change where it’s needed most.

Who is The Contingent?

At its core, The Contingent believes in the power of people. As a non-profit dedicated to leadership development and community mobilization, it steps up in critical moments to create lasting impact. The organization’s mission is simple yet powerful: equip leaders and unite communities to address deep-rooted issues and build a brighter future.

The Contingent is driven by a diverse team of passionate changemakers who bring their skills, experiences, and vision to the forefront. Their collective efforts are shaping communities, empowering individuals, and inspiring a movement toward lasting progress.

The 2023 Annual Report reflects a year of tremendous growth and transformation for The Contingent. Transitioning into a national nonprofit, undergoing a significant rebranding, and expanding its programs, the organization has made remarkable strides in supporting children, young professionals, and future leaders.

The Contingent’s Key Programs & Initiatives

The organization operates through targeted initiatives designed to address critical community needs:

Every Child – Every child deserves a chance. This initiative provides crucial support to children and families affected by foster care through mentorship, resources, and advocacy, ensuring no child is left behind.

Survival is Not Enough (SINE) – Aiming to uplift diverse young professionals, SINE offers mentorship, career development, and networking opportunities to help them thrive in their careers.

Emerging Leaders – Future community leaders start here. This program nurtures and equips individuals with the knowledge and training needed to step up and make meaningful contributions to society.

Ready to Rise – Focused on higher education and career advancement, Ready to Rise offers scholarships, internships, and development programs to help young people reach their full potential.

Act Six Scholarship – Providing financial aid and leadership training, this scholarship supports students from underrepresented backgrounds, fostering the next generation of transformative leaders.

Join the Movement

The Contingent believes that collective action drives change. Whether through volunteering, mentorship, or financial support, everyone has a role to play in this movement. Want to be part of something bigger? Visit The Contingent and find out how you can make a difference.

About The Contingent

The Contingent isn’t just another nonprofit—it’s a catalyst for change. Rooted in the belief that transformation happens when communities come together, this organization challenges traditional leadership models and embraces a collaborative approach. Real impact isn’t a solo effort—it’s a shared mission. And with The Contingent, change isn’t just possible—it’s inevitable.