Future Electronics Congratulates Bridget Helmberger on 3 Decades of Dedication

Montreal, Canada, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, celebrates Bridget’s remarkable 30-year career, marked by professional growth, commitment to company values, and a passion for excellence.

Bridget began her career at Future Electronics in 1994 as a Sales Support team member. Over three decades, she has contributed her talents to multiple key roles including Branch Database Administrator, NPI Storeroom Coordinator for Tyco Electronics, and OnSite Program Manager. For the past 13 years, she has served as Executive Assistant, where her exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail have made her an indispensable part of the team.

“I enjoy working for Future Electronics, even through all the challenges along the way,” said Bridget Helmberger. “I have learned a great deal here at Future, and I continue to learn new things every day.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of Bridget performing a top notch job as my administrative assistant,” shared Geoff Annesi, who has worked closely with Bridget since 2012. “Her organizational skills, assertive nature and desire to complete assignments on time and perfectly the first time allows me to scale and perform my job more efficiently.”

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Bridget treasures her roles as a wife of 30 years and mother to seven children. She actively volunteers at her children’s schools and church, demonstrating the same commitment to service that she brings to her work. When time allows, she enjoys traveling and creating special memories with her family.

Future Electronics congratulates Bridget Helmberger on this significant career milestone and thanks her for three decades of outstanding service, leadership, and dedication to excellence. To explore careers at Future Electronics, visit the link below:https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

