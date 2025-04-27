Viraj Ponkshe From ZapinFusion Honored with Two Prestigious Awards for Artistic Excellence

Mississauga, Canada, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Renowned Creative Advertising Director and Visual Artist Mr. Viraj Ponkshe has been recognized with two esteemed Canadian awards for his outstanding contributions to the arts and creative industry. He received the prestigious MARTY’S TROPHY in the ‘Established Visual Arts Multimedia’ category for the 2024 MARTY Awards, Mississauga’s premier red-carpet event celebrating artistic excellence. Additionally, he was honored with the City of Mississauga’s Civic Award of Recognition – Achievement in Arts from Mayor Carolyn Parrish, presented in the presence of the City Council.

With a distinguished career spanning three decades in advertising, Ponkshe has led award-winning campaigns on both local and global stages. However, these latest accolades mark a significant milestone in his personal artistic journey as he continues to expand ‘ZapinFusion’—The Art of Self-Evolution. This innovative artistic expression merges contemporary fine arts with deep spiritual exploration.

Reflecting on the recognition, Ponkshe shared:

“Winning global advertising awards has always been a thrill, but receiving these artistic honors as an individual is truly special. It marks my evolution beyond advertising into contemporary fine arts while remaining deeply rooted in creative expression.”

He further noted, “This recognition celebrates my journey as an artist developing ZapinFusion – The Art of Self-Evolution, which has become both my creative and spiritual calling. I’m deeply grateful for this honor.”

Ponkshe’s work continues to push artistic boundaries, offering a dynamic blend of creativity, self-discovery, and cultural storytelling. With these achievements, he solidifies his place as a visionary artist bridging the worlds of advertising and fine arts.

About Viraj Ponkshe:

Mr. Viraj Ponkshe is an Indo-Canadian globally recognized Creative Director, visual artist, and founder of ‘ZapinFusion – The Art of Self-Evolution’ who aims to bridge the East and the West.

Known for blending ancient wisdom with modern artistic expression, Ponkshe has won numerous international awards for his work in both advertising and fine arts.

As a Creative Director, he has led campaigns for top local and global brands. His expertise in advertising is widely acknowledged, while his passion for fine art explores the intersection of creativity and spirituality through ZapinFusion.

Mr. Ponkshe uses art as a means of self-discovery, cultural storytelling, and personal growth, creating a unique fusion of heritage, experience, and vision in both commercial and fine arts. By infusing dynamic styles, vibrant cultures, and powerful ideas into thought-provoking pieces, his art invites audiences to explore both the universe and their inner awareness, radiating positivity.