Delphi Data Access Components Updates: Support for RAD Studio 64-bit IDE, RAD Studio 12.3, and Lazarus 3.8

Prague, Czech Republic, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released new versions of Delphi Data Access Components. Now, it supports the most recent versions of RAD Studio and Lazarus, along with many improvements and new features.

The release includes the following enhancements:

For all Delphi DAC:

Added support for RAD Studio 12 Athens Release 3

Added support for the RAD Studio 64-bit IDE

Added support for Lazarus 3.8

For PgDAC and UniDAC (PostgreSQL) components:

Added support for PostgreSQL 17

Added support for the COPY … TO STDOUT statement

For MyDAC and UniDAC (MySQL):

– Added support for the latest MySQL 9

– The EMySqlNetException class for internal errors in the MySQL protocol is available now

UniDAC (ASE) now supports secure SSL connections for encrypted data transmission.

SDAC and UniDAC (SQL Server) now offer a new Charset connection option in Direct mode to select a custom encoding.

ODAC and UniDAC (Oracle):

– Now support auto-login wallets for seamless Oracle database access

– Support for the BOOLEAN data type in Oracle 23 and higher

– Improved detection of the MERGE statement type in the Direct mode

MyDAC, PgDAC, and UniDAC (MySQL, PostgreSQL, ASE) now support password-protected private keys for SSL connections, boosting security.

PgDAC now features improved performance of the TPgDump component for generating database dump files.

General Features and Changes

Support for the TurboPack SynEdit package in component editors

Support for syntax highlighting in component editors in Lazarus on the Windows platform

Added the IndentFormat argument to the SaveToXML method of the dataset to decrease file size

Added the SaveToJSON method for serializing a dataset to the JSON format

Added the ability to use readonly fields in the SQL Generat or in the design-time interface

Improved work with design-time editors in the High DPI mode

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/newly-updated-delphi-data-access-components-with-support-for-rad-studio-64-bit-ide-rad-studio-12-3-and-lazarus-3-8.html

Delphi Data Access Components allow developing multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platform. They are terrific tools that provide direct access to popular databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, SQLite, as well as clouds – Salesforce, FreshBooks, SugarCRM and many others. In addition to these, we offer a mature ORM framework for Delphi, making it a comprehensive solution for all your database connectivity needs.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.