RMail 365™ Launches as Built-In Add-On for Microsoft Office 365 Outlook

RMail 365™ will be bundled with Microsoft Office 365 Outlook, offering secure, trackable, encrypted emails with no recipient downloads

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The largest distributor of Microsoft Office 365 will begin bundling RMail 365™ as a built-in add-on during the Office 365 purchase process. RMail 365™ integrates directly into Microsoft Outlook, adding a “Send Registered” button that enables users to send secure, trackable, and legally certified messages with options for encryption, e-signatures, and large file transfers. The tool works seamlessly in both Outlook Online and desktop versions.

What sets RMail 365 apart is its ease of use—recipients don’t need to install software or create accounts, and message contents are not stored with third parties. This makes it ideal for professionals who prioritize security and compliance without sacrificing simplicity. A global rollout is planned across 18 countries in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia within the next six months.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rmail-365-bundled-with-microsoft-365

