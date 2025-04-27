Spring Rain Is Coming: Certified Softwash Solutions Urges Homeowners to Prepare Roofs and Gutters Before the Storms Hit

LaSalle, ON, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — As April showers roll into Windsor-Essex, Certified Softwash Solutions is urging homeowners to take proactive steps to protect their homes from costly water damage. With heavy rainfall expected this season, roof and gutter cleaning are essential tasks that should not be overlooked.

Founded in 2018, Certified Softwash Solutions provides eco-friendly, professional exterior cleaning services for residential and commercial properties. Unlike traditional pressure washing, softwashing uses low-pressure water combined with biodegradable cleaning solutions that eliminate dirt, mold, algae, and debris—without damaging delicate surfaces.

“We’re entering one of the rainiest months of the year,” says Frank Tamasovics, founder of Certified Softwash Solutions. “If your gutters are clogged or your roof is covered in algae and debris, you’re increasing the risk of leaks, wood rot, and structural damage. A professional softwash not only protects your home but gives it a fresh, clean look for spring.”

Blocked gutters can cause water to overflow and seep into your foundation, basement, or walls—leading to expensive repairs. Meanwhile, buildup on roofs can trap moisture, deteriorate shingles, and promote mold growth. Certified Softwash Solutions offers gentle but powerful roof cleaning and gutter cleaning services designed to prevent these issues before they start.

The company’s exterior house cleaning services area covers all of Windsor-Essex County, making it easy for local homeowners to book timely cleanings before April’s storms intensify. With a focus on safety, superior equipment, and environmentally conscious practices, Certified Softwash Solutions is a trusted name in home exterior care.

“Homeowners are often surprised by how much of a difference a proper softwash can make—not just in appearance, but in protecting their investment,” adds Tamasovics. “Spring is the perfect time to start fresh and prepare your home for the wetter months ahead.”

To schedule your spring roof or gutter cleaning, contact Certified Softwash Solutions at (519) 563-8748 or visit certifiedsoftwash.ca.