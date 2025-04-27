WeCutFoam Expanding its Services to Include Abrasive Fast Wire Foam Cutting

Sunnyvale, CA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — WeCutFoam, established in Silicon Valley, CA in 2006, a leader of high-quality CNC cutting, machining and prototyping services, is now adding abrasive wire foam cutting to its repertoire. The company has recently purchased a CNC abrasive wire foam cutter, also known as a fast wire cutter.

This machine provides a great solution for cutting materials that cannot be cut with a hot wire cutter, such as soft, flexible and rigid foam, as well as mineral wool. The cuts are achieved with a special fast moving abrasive wire that spins at a high speed, cutting through various types of foam, as opposed to a hot wire cutter that melts the foam. The machine achieves precision cuts suited for complex shapes and intricate designs.

Some materials, such as Polyurethane, will bring out toxic fumes once heated if cut with a hot wire foam cutter, and that is where the abrasive wire, using a mechanical method rather than heat, can be accounted as the preferred cutting method.

The machine uses different types of wires depending on the material to be cut. The wires differ in diameter as well as the material they are made of. The abrasive wire cutting machine is designed to cut full blocks of foam, including soft, flexible and rigid foam. It will cut low density and high density materials, up to 10lb material and up to 4 ft thick.

This machine can provide accurate cuts for a variety of material choices, including Polyurethane foams (also known as PU), Graphite, Mineral wool and foam glass, foam rubber (also known as EVA), closed cell Polyethylene foam (PE) & Extruded Polyethylene (XLPE), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) and Polypropylene Foam (PP)

Since the abrasive wire foam cutter provides a solution for fabrication of foam products for both soft and rigid foam, it is an asset for many industries. Some common applications are creating products for the furniture & upholstery industry, for thermal and acoustic Insulation, for packaging, making SIP panels and roofing for construction as well as parts for wind turbine blades and boat building

Tal Barnea, Co-Owner says “We have been planning on purchasing this machine for a while now and I am glad we finally did. WeCUtFoam receives many requests for cutting full blocks and planks of soft foam and we had to turn them away till now. Having this machine will enable us to offer a solution to so many more industries, providing the high-quality service we guarantee to all our customers”

About the Company:

WeCutFoam specializes in customized cutting shapes out of almost any type of foam, plastics, wood and light metals, while using its own line of CNC foam cutting machines. The company fabricates custom props, dimensional signs, letters, logos, architectural shapes, museum exhibits, trade shows booths and displays, prototypes, artwork and more. Projects range from a few inches to full-scale 3D shapes like race cars, planes and boats, up to 20′ long and more, providing coating and painting as well. To learn more visit https://www.wecutfoam.com