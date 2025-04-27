AAEON Release World’s First COM Express Type 6 Compact Size with an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today launched the COM-MTHC6, a COM Express Type 6 Compact Size (95mm x 95mm) with Intel® Core™ Ultra Series Processors and up to 96GB of dual-channel DDR5 system memory running at 5600MHz, available through two SODIMM slots.

The COM-MTHC6 is the first of AAEON’s Computer-on-Modules to utilize the new Intel platform, as well as being the world’s only COM Express Type 6 equipped with up to 45W CPUs from the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor family (formerly Meteor Lake H Series), specifically the 16 core, 22 thread Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 185H.

The module also provides AAEON’s own AI Software Development Kit, which grants one-click installation of the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ Toolkit and faster NPU verification, aimed at making AI model development, refinement, and deployment easier for its customers, thus shortening time to market. With respect to OS options, the COM-MTHC6 supports Windows® 11 and Linux Ubuntu 24.04/Kernel 6.8.

Conforming to the PICMG COM.0 R3.1 standard, the most notable I/O additions when compared to previous AAEON COM Express modules is the presence of one eight-lane and two four-lane PEG 4.0 slots, alongside four PCIe 4.0 and an additional standard PCIe slot. These expansion options mean the module is capable of supporting up to eight PCIe devices, such as multiple high-performance GPUs, capture cards and storage modules, with the additional option of one four-lane PEG 4.0 slot being used for NVMe SSD preinstallation.

Other key interfaces include standard industrial communication headers such as an 8-bit GPIO, two UART, I2C, and SMBus. Given AAEON seem to be marketing the module for applications that require the capacity to run more intensive AI-workloads in harsh environments like factories and roadside units, this I/O is bolstered by a 9V to 16V power input range.

The COM-MTHC6 also provides four simultaneous display outputs through a variety of interfaces, including three DDI offering 4K resolution, one of which is co-layed with a VGA connector. Other display options include LVDS as a default, co-layed with eDP.

For detailed specifications and more information about the COM-MTHC6, please visit its product page on the AAEON website or contact your AAEON representative via AAEON’s dedicated contact form.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.