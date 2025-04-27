DiscountFilterStore.com Launches New Website with Easier Filter Selection

Zumbrota, Minnesota, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — DiscountFilterStore.com has launched a new and improved website, designed to make it easier than ever for customers to find the right replacement water filter. With a user-friendly layout and helpful tools, the updated site focuses on simplifying the shopping experience.

One of the key new features is the Filter Finder, located right on the homepage. It guides users through a few simple questions to help them choose the best filter for their needs. Customers can select answers using easy checkboxes for questions like:

What is your primary contaminant issue?

What length filter do you need?

What filtration power do you need?

In addition to product improvements, the site now makes it quick and easy to create a customer account and offers a Subscribe & Save option—helping customers save time and money on future filter replacements.

About Discount Filter: At DiscountFilterStore.com, we’re dedicated to offering cost-effective, top-quality filtration solutions—making it easy for homes and businesses to enjoy cleaner water and healthier air without overspending. We proudly serve hundreds of thousands of loyal customers, including individuals, Fortune 500 companies, universities, government bodies, and other institutions. Our reliable products and services reach respected organizations across the U.S. and around the globe.

Company: US Water Filters
Address: 560 22nd Street
City: Zumbrota
State: Minnesota
Zip code: 55992
Contact Name: Chris Spenner
Contact Email: Chris.Spenner@commercialwaterdistributing.com
Contact Phone Number: 1-800-277-3458

