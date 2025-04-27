Ecosmob Announces SIP-Based Ingress Controller for Kubernetes

Ecosmob’s SIP Ingress Controller offers a cloud-native solution for seamless, secure, and scalable SIP traffic management in Kubernetes environments.

Posted on 2025-04-27 by in Technology, Telecommunications // 0 Comments

AHMEDABAD, India, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, a global provider of VoIP software solutions, has announced the launch of its SIP-Based Ingress Controller, the first and only Ingress controller designed specifically for SIP traffic.

As enterprises adopt Kubernetes for scalability and automation, SIP traffic remains underserved by traditional ingress solutions, which only support HTTP/S protocols. Managing SIP in this environment typically requires manual configurations, external SIP proxies, and complex routing logic, often resulting in bottlenecks, security gaps, and scalability and reliability issues.

Ecosmob’s SIP Ingress Controller is designed to solve these challenges with a purpose-built, cloud-native solution that intelligently manages SIP traffic end-to-end. It fetches Pod IPs using Kubernetes APIs, dynamically routes SIP calls based on transport protocols and call metadata, and ensures high availability through real-time pod health monitoring and automatic failover.

Its key functionalities include:

  • SIP traffic routing using Kubernetes APIs to dynamically fetch Pod IPs and route calls accordingly
  • Intelligent SIP call handling based on domain, DID, codec, and transport (UDP/TCP/TLS)
  • Real-time health checks to monitor and route traffic only to active pods
  • Load balancing and failover to prevent service disruption
  • End-to-end encryption with SIP over TLS and media via SRTP

Its additional components come together to create a unified, cloud-native platform for managing SIP traffic at scale.

“SIP traffic has long been a gap in Kubernetes-native environments,” said Maulik Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Ecosmob Technologies. “With our SIP Ingress Controller, we’re eliminating that gap, providing telecom and VoIP businesses with a reliable, automated way to manage SIP communication at scale.”

Ecosmob’s solution aims to support next-generation VoIP workloads, 5G-ready architectures, and AI-powered call handling, making it a strong fit for telecom enterprises, VoIP providers, cloud platforms, and large-scale real-time communication applications

About Ecosmob Technologies:

Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade real-time communication software development services. It has been delivering cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring its clients leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies. This helps them position themselves in leading roles in the market. With its team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, the firm focuses on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

It provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP Testing to offer a pool of expert developers who solve staffing & project needs. Its highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines, quenching clients’ expectations.

Ecosmob’s market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. The solutions are deployed in the global telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.

Key Services:

  • VoIP Solution Development
  • Mobile Application Development 
  • Web Design and Development 
  • AI/ML Development
  • DevOps Services
  • Quality Assurance Services
  • Staff Augmentation Services

For more information, visit the website

Source: https://www.ecosmob.com/news/ecosmob-sip-ingress-controller-for-kubernetes/

 

Ecosmob Technologies Contact:

​​Aayushi Shah

Branding Manager

+91-7778842856 (India) 

+1-303-997-3139 (USA)

sales@ecosmob.com

LinkedIn

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution