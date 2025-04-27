Ecosmob Announces SIP-Based Ingress Controller for Kubernetes

AHMEDABAD, India, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, a global provider of VoIP software solutions, has announced the launch of its SIP-Based Ingress Controller, the first and only Ingress controller designed specifically for SIP traffic.

As enterprises adopt Kubernetes for scalability and automation, SIP traffic remains underserved by traditional ingress solutions, which only support HTTP/S protocols. Managing SIP in this environment typically requires manual configurations, external SIP proxies, and complex routing logic, often resulting in bottlenecks, security gaps, and scalability and reliability issues.

Ecosmob’s SIP Ingress Controller is designed to solve these challenges with a purpose-built, cloud-native solution that intelligently manages SIP traffic end-to-end. It fetches Pod IPs using Kubernetes APIs, dynamically routes SIP calls based on transport protocols and call metadata, and ensures high availability through real-time pod health monitoring and automatic failover.

Its key functionalities include:

SIP traffic routing using Kubernetes APIs to dynamically fetch Pod IPs and route calls accordingly

Intelligent SIP call handling based on domain, DID, codec, and transport (UDP/TCP/TLS)

Real-time health checks to monitor and route traffic only to active pods

Load balancing and failover to prevent service disruption

End-to-end encryption with SIP over TLS and media via SRTP



Its additional components come together to create a unified, cloud-native platform for managing SIP traffic at scale.

“SIP traffic has long been a gap in Kubernetes-native environments,” said Maulik Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Ecosmob Technologies. “With our SIP Ingress Controller, we’re eliminating that gap, providing telecom and VoIP businesses with a reliable, automated way to manage SIP communication at scale.”

Ecosmob’s solution aims to support next-generation VoIP workloads, 5G-ready architectures, and AI-powered call handling, making it a strong fit for telecom enterprises, VoIP providers, cloud platforms, and large-scale real-time communication applications

About Ecosmob Technologies:

Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade real-time communication software development services. It has been delivering cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring its clients leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies. This helps them position themselves in leading roles in the market. With its team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, the firm focuses on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

It provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP Testing to offer a pool of expert developers who solve staffing & project needs. Its highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines, quenching clients’ expectations.

Ecosmob’s market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. The solutions are deployed in the global telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.

Key Services:

VoIP Solution Development

Mobile Application Development

Web Design and Development

AI/ML Development

DevOps Services

Quality Assurance Services

Staff Augmentation Services

For more information, visit the website.

Source: https://www.ecosmob.com/news/ecosmob-sip-ingress-controller-for-kubernetes/

Ecosmob Technologies Contact:

​​Aayushi Shah

Branding Manager

+91-7778842856 (India)

+1-303-997-3139 (USA)

sales@ecosmob.com

LinkedIn