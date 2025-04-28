Balayage That Lasts: Yots Hair Unveils Low-Maintenance Colour Service For Busy Clients

Unley, SA, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Yots Hair, a leading hairstylist in Adelaide, offers a fresh take on balayage with a new colour service for modern clients who want salon-worthy hair without constant upkeep. The low-maintenance balayage offering is available at Yots Hair’s flagship hair salon in Unley and the branches in Norwood and North Adelaide.

Tailored for busy women who want effortless, long-lasting colour, this offering blends soft, natural tones with a precision colour technique that reduces the need for constant touch-ups.

Developed in response to client demand for low-fuss, high-impact hair solutions, the new balayage service blends natural tones with modern techniques, perfect for those juggling careers, kids, and everything in between.

Unlike traditional highlights that demand regular top-ups, this updated balayage treatment uses soft colour gradients and precision placement for a more wearable look that fades beautifully. Clients can go longer between visits while still enjoying that “just stepped out of the salon” shine.

“Our clients are telling us they want hair that looks amazing without needing to be in the chair every six weeks,” said Rebecca Varsos, Company Director at Yots Hair. “This service is about creating beautiful, effortless colour that lasts. As one of the most trusted hairstylists in Adelaide, we’re always innovating to meet our clients where they’re at—both stylistically and practically.”

Yots Hair has been a go-to salon for over 30 years, with a strong following across Unley, Norwood, and North Adelaide. Known for premium service, expert colourists, and on-trend styling, the salon has continued to evolve its offering to meet changing client lifestyles.

Book an appointment today with a trusted hairstylist in Adelaide and discover a balayage service that fits a hectic lifestyle. The low-maintenance balayage is perfect for first-timers, working professionals, and mums who want beautiful colour with less commitment.

About Yots Hair

Yots Hair is an award-winning salon brand with locations in Unley, Norwood, and North Adelaide. Known for their expert hairstylists in Adelaide, the team specialises in precision cuts, balayage, blonde transformations, and styling for events. Yots Hair prides itself on delivering modern, high-end hair services with a personal touch.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Varsos

Company Director

Yots Hair

129 King William Rd, Unley SA 5061, Australia

(08) 8373 2373

hello@yotshair.com.au

https://yotshair.com.au/