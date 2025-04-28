Blemain Group Adopts RPost for Secure, Legally-Proven Email Delivery

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Specialist lender Blemain Group has officially implemented RPost’s Registered Email services following a successful three-month trial. The platform enables secure, tamper-proof email delivery of sensitive documents, complete with legally admissible proof of content, timing, and receipt—key for compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority and Information Commissioner. With features like automatic PDF conversion, end-to-end encryption, and digital signatures for e-contracts, RPost ensures that all data exchanges are both secure and legally defensible.

Paul Evans, Head of Operational Quality at Blemain Group, highlighted the benefits of the integration, citing enhanced customer and supplier experience with minimal disruption to existing systems. Using a familiar Microsoft Outlook interface, RPost’s ease of use has enabled rapid deployment across teams. Additionally, its ability to record all sent communications helps deter internal fraud, while requiring no additional software installation for recipients—further streamlining business operations.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/blemain-group-use-rpost-services-mortgage-lending-operation