Global crude steel production in March 2025

Posted on 2025-04-28 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Shanxi, China, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — World crude steel production for the 69 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 166.1 million tonnes (Mt) in March 2025, a 2.9% increase compared to March 2024.

In January 2025, the global crude steel production of 69 countries/regions included in the World Steel Association’s statistics was 151.4 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 4.4%.
In February 2025, the global crude steel production of these 69 countries/regions was 144.7 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 3.4%.
March was the first month this year to see a year-on-year increase after consecutive declines.

Crude steel production by region

  • Africa produced 1.9 Mt in March 2025, up 0.6% on March 2024.
  • Asia and Oceania produced 123.6 Mt, up 3.9%.
  • The EU (27) produced 11.7 Mt, up 0.2%.
  • Europe, Other produced 3.6 Mt, down 7.2%.
  • The Middle East produced 5.3 Mt, up 1.9%.
  • North America produced 9.2 Mt, up 1.4%.
  • Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 7.1 Mt, down 3.5%.
  • South America produced 3.7 Mt, up 6.5%.

The 69 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2024.

Regions and countries covered by the table:

  • Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia
  • Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Viet Nam
  • European Union (27): Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden
  • Europe, Other: Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, United Kingdom
  • Middle East: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
  • North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
  • Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine
  • South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

 

Top 10 steel-producing countries

  • China produced 92.8 Mt in March 2025, up 4.6% on March 2024.
  • India produced 13.8 Mt, up 7.0%.
  • Japan produced 7.2 Mt, up 0.2%.
  • The United States produced 6.7 Mt, down 1.5%.
  • Russia is estimated to have produced 6.2 Mt, down 3.2%.
  • South Korea produced 5.0 Mt, down 5.3%.
  • Türkiye produced 3.1 Mt, down 2.8%.
  • Germany is estimated to have produced 3.1 Mt, down 11.7%.
  • Brazil produced 2.9 Mt, up 6.6%.
  • Iran produced 3.3 Mt, up 3.7%.

Sinosteel Stainless Steel Pipe is the Manufacturer and Supplier of Stainless Steel Pipe and Special Alloy Pipe, Steel pipes with an outer diameter from 8mm to 3600mm

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution