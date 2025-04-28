Global crude steel production in March 2025

Shanxi, China, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — World crude steel production for the 69 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 166.1 million tonnes (Mt) in March 2025, a 2.9% increase compared to March 2024.

In January 2025, the global crude steel production of 69 countries/regions included in the World Steel Association’s statistics was 151.4 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 4.4%.

In February 2025, the global crude steel production of these 69 countries/regions was 144.7 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 3.4%.

March was the first month this year to see a year-on-year increase after consecutive declines.