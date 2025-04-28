ICORP Security Expands National Footprint and Launches New Integrated Security Services

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — ICORP Security, a leading provider of professional security solutions across Australia, is proud to announce the expansion of its national operations alongside the launch of a suite of innovative integrated security services designed to support the evolving needs of Australian businesses.

With a strong reputation for delivering reliable and proactive security services, ICORP Security is expanding its presence to key locations across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia. This strategic growth will strengthen the company’s ability to service large-scale national clients while maintaining the high standards and personalised service ICORP is known for.

“As security threats evolve, so must our approach to protecting businesses, people, and assets,” said Moustafa Abouzeid, Managing Director of ICORP Security. “Our new integrated solutions combine traditional security guarding with advanced technologies, ensuring our clients receive smarter, faster, and more efficient protection.”

Key highlights of iCorp Security’s new integrated service offering include:

24/7 National Operations Centre (NOC) : Real-time monitoring and support for clients across Australia, operated by highly trained personnel.

Loss Prevention and Retail Security : Specialised guards equipped to prevent theft and reduce shrinkage in retail environments.

Mobile Patrols and Alarm Response : Rapid deployment teams to protect properties and respond to incidents at all hours.

Technology Integration: Advanced CCTV systems, access control, and analytics for smarter surveillance and reporting.

The expansion reflects ICORP Security’s commitment to innovation, accountability, and customer service excellence in a rapidly changing security landscape.

For further information or to arrange an interview with the ICORP Security leadership team, please contact:

Media Contact:

✉️ comms@icorpsecurity.com.au

www.icorpsecurity.com.au