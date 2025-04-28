Evolution Fires Launches 22 Signature Media Wall Fireplace Packages – Redefining Home Heating & Interior Design

London, United Kingdom, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Evolution Fires, a leading innovator in luxury electric fireplaces in the UK, proudly announces the launch of its 22 new Signature Media Wall Fireplace Packages. These all-in-one, energy-efficient fireplace solutions blend contemporary design, advanced heating technology, and space-saving functionality, offering the ultimate focal point for today’s modern homes.

Crafted to meet the growing demand for integrated, high-performance home heating systems, Evolution Fires’ new range is set to revolutionise the way homeowners experience electric fireplaces. Each Signature Media Wall Package is thoughtfully designed to combine a stunning wall-mounted electric fireplace with a stylish, bespoke media wall that complements any interior.

The new Signature Media Wall Packages are ideal for homeowners looking to elevate their living spaces with state-of-the-art electric fireplace technology while integrating media elements like TVs and soundbars for a clean, built-in look.

These packages are perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or entertainment spaces, and include:

• Modern Media Wall Designs – Clean lines and sophisticated finishes designed to suit all interior styles

• Ultra-Realistic Flame Effects – Colour-adjustable flame visuals for an authentic fire experience

• Customizable Heat Settings – Efficient electric heating with multiple warmth options for year-round comfort

• Space-Saving Functionality – Eliminate bulky furniture and clutter with an all-in-one media and fireplace solution

• Eco-Friendly Fireplace Technology – No emissions, no wood, no mess. Just clean, cost-effective heat

• Smart Controls – Control the fireplace with a remote or via the Evolution Fires mobile app

All Evolution Fires products are designed for DIY installation. The Signature Media Wall Packages come with clear instructions, making them easy to install for most homeowners or professional contractors—no specialist installation service is required.

Evolution Fires is known for crafting some of the best electric fireplaces in the UK. Its focus is on quality craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and modern design aesthetics. The new Signature Media Wall Fireplace range continues that tradition, offering energy-efficient, stylish, and hassle-free solutions for every homeowner.

Whether you’re designing a home cinema, creating a cosy living space, or upgrading a rental property, these luxury media wall fireplaces deliver unmatched versatility and style.

The 22 Signature Media Wall Fireplace Packages range is now available exclusively through Evolution Fires. Browse the collection, explore product specifications, and place your order online with fast, UK-wide delivery.

About Evolution Fires



Evolution Fires is a premier UK-based manufacturer and retailer of high-end electric fireplaces, media walls, and fireplace suites. We specialize in energy-efficient home heating solutions designed for easy installation and modern living. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, we help homeowners across the UK transform their interiors with stylish, eco-friendly electric fireplaces—without the need for complex setup or professional installation.