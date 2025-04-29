Perovskite Solar Cell Market 2030: How R&D is Shaping the Future of Solar Energy

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Size & Trends

The global perovskite solar cell market size was estimated at USD 218.44 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 72.7% from 2024 to 2030. Technological advancements have led to significant improvements in power conversion efficiency, with perovskite PV cells exceeding most thin-film technologies in small-area lab devices. The ability to tune perovskites to respond to different colors in the solar spectrum by changing material composition is another advantage.

The growth of the perovskite solar cell market is driven by several key factors. Technological advancements have led to significant improvements in power conversion efficiency, with perovskite PV cells exceeding 25% in lab devices. The ability to tune perovskites to respond to different colors in the solar spectrum by changing material composition is another advantage. Perovskites also offer the potential for faster capacity expansion than silicon PV due to scalable fabrication approaches like sheet-to-sheet and roll-to-roll processing.

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Size by Product, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Report Highlights

  • Flexible held the market with the largest revenue share of 65.2% in 2023. The flexible perovskite solar cell market is driven by several compelling factors that enhance its growth potential.
  • Residential held the market with the largest revenue share of 35.0% in 2023. The residential perovskite solar cell market is driven by several key factors.
  • Based on Application, Smart Glass held the market with the largest revenue share of 36.8% in 2023.
  • The North America perovskite solar cell market is driven by increasing demand for renewable energy solutions and advancements in solar technology.
  • Asia Pacific dominated the global perovskite solar cell market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 52.2% in 2023.

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global perovskite solar cell market report on the basis of product, vertical, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Rigid
  • Flexible

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Aerospace & Defence
  • BIPV
  • Solar Panel
  • Others
  • Smart Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Smart Glass
  • Solar Panel
  • BIPV
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • France
    • Russia
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
  • Central & South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • UAE

