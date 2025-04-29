Healthy Snacks Market Grows Rapidly Amid Rising Demand for Nutritional Alternatives

The global healthy snacks market size is expected to reach USD 144.64 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing awareness of health and wellness and an increasing focus on preventing lifestyle-related diseases have led to a surge in consumer interest in healthier snack choices. This has created a demand for convenient, nutritious snacks that can be enjoyed on the go. The market has responded with innovative and diverse product offerings that cater to these evolving preferences. Furthermore, social media has played a significant role in popularizing healthy eating trends and influencing consumer choices.

In addition, workplaces are incorporating wellness programs that encourage healthier snacking habits, contributing to the growth of the market for healthy snacks. The growth of this market is strongly driven by continuous innovation and expanding product diversity. Manufacturers attempt to meet the evolving demands and preferences of consumers by introducing new and innovative snack options.

They focus on developing distinctive flavors, using unique ingredients, and integrating emerging food trends, resulting in a wide array of healthier snack choices. For instance, in May 2023, Nourish Organics, a renowned clean label and superfoods company, launched Popeas, marketed as the healthiest pack of chips. It is 100% clean label, organic, baked (not fried), and packed with 12g of protein. In addition, it is vegan and gluten-free, catering to various dietary needs.

The rise in disposable income, along with a corporate culture of long work hours and stressful lifestyles, has led to a shift in eating patterns and increased snacking. Snacks have historically been considered unhealthy due to their high oil and sugar content, and major contributors to health problems such as obesity, high blood sugar, and hypertension. However, due to a recent shift in consumer behavior, the demand is shifting away from oily and spicy products to healthier, sugar-free, and low-calorie snacks packaged in small portions. This is a significant trend driving industry growth.

New-age customers demand nutritious, on-the-go, and economical snacking options that suit their nutritional needs while also satisfying their taste buds. According to a 2020 study by Mondel?z International, approximately 59% of adults globally prefer to consume multiple short meals throughout the day rather than the conventional larger ones. Snacks that meet stated health and nutrition criteria, as well as address age-specific requirements or concerns, such as immunity, digestion, memory, weight loss, or energy, are being developed by healthy snack manufacturers, thereby propelling their market growth.

The market is expected to be dominated by snacks with intriguing new flavors and textures created using sustainable technologies, packed with recyclable materials, and with clean labels. Vegan snacks, zero fats, high/added proteins, whole grains, reduced/zero sugar, zero oil/baked snacks, zero gluten content, and snacks with environment-friendly packaging are just a few examples of emerging trends in this sector. The number of innovations in the market is continually expanding.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global Healthy Snacks Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Healthy Snacks Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the fruit, nuts and seeds segment held a share of 37.8% in 2023. Fruits, nuts, and seeds are inherently nutritious, providing essential vitamins, minerals, fiber, and healthy fats. Snacks made from these ingredients offer consumers a convenient and delicious way to incorporate nutrient-rich foods into their diets, supporting overall health and wellness.

The healthy bakery snacks segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, indicating steady growth in demand for bakery snacks that prioritize health and wellness. This growth reflects consumer preferences for baked goods that are lower in calories, sugar, and fat while still offering delicious taste and texture.

Based on claim, the low/ no sugar segment held a share of 39.0% in 2023. This trend aligns with growing concerns about the health implications of excessive sugar consumption and the desire for healthier snack options.

The gluten-free segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030, indicating strong growth potential for snacks catering to individuals with gluten intolerance or sensitivity. The gluten-free segment continues to expand as more consumers adopt gluten-free diets for health reasons or personal preferences.

Based on packaging, the bags and pouches segment accounted for a share of 42.3% of the market in 2023, highlighting the popularity of convenient and portable snack packaging formats. Bags and pouches offer on-the-go consumers a convenient way to enjoy healthy snacks without sacrificing freshness or convenience.

The canned segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, indicating sustained growth in the demand for canned snacks that offer convenience, shelf stability, and nutritional value. Canned snacks appeal to consumers seeking long-lasting and portable snack options for various occasions.

In 2023, distribution of healthy snacks through supermarkets & hypermarkets accounted for a share of 43.9% of the total market, emphasizing the significance of traditional retail channels in reaching consumers with healthy snack offerings. Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide extensive visibility and accessibility to a wide range of healthy snacks, driving sales and market penetration.

Distribution of healthy snacks through online channel is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030. Online channels offer convenience, accessibility, and a diverse selection of healthy snack options, catering to digital-savvy consumers seeking convenience and variety fueling the growth of this channel.

The healthy snacks market in North America is expected to hold a share of 39.1% in 2023. The growing awareness of the importance of a balanced diet and the impact of food has driven the consumption of healthy snacks in North America.

The healthy snacks market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. Many companies are placing greater emphasis on clean labels and appealing product flavors to attract customers. These trends are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the Asia Pacific healthy snacks market in the foreseeable future.

List of Key Players in the Healthy Snacks Market

Nestlé S.A.

Kellanova (The Kellogg Company)

Unilever

Danone

PepsiCo

Mondel?z International

Hormel Foods Corporation

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Select Harvest

Monsoon Harvest

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Healthy Snacks Market