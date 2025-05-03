Austin’s Liv Harper Announces Partnership with JP Emerson to Amplify Philanthropy and Automotive Passion

Austin, TX, 2025-05-03 — / EPR Network / — Liv Harper, an Austin-based model and philanthropist, is thrilled to announce a forthcoming collaboration with JP Emerson , renowned host of The JP Emerson Show and advocate for automotive culture and community upliftment. This partnership aims to blend their shared passions for classic cars and social good, creating impactful initiatives that resonate with communities locally and beyond.

Liv Harper, standing at 5-foot-9 with long blonde hair and green eyes, holds Master’s degrees in Business and Public Relations. Her deep-rooted connection to Austin’s vibrant music, landscapes, and car culture has shaped her love for vintage automobiles. Inspired by Emerson’s philosophy, “We rise by lifting others,” Harper was drawn to his authentic storytelling and commitment to spotlighting overlooked contributors in the automotive world.

“I came across JP’s work years ago, and his approach stopped me in my tracks,” Harper said. “His platform celebrates not just the vehicles, but the people behind them. His initiatives, like the Junior Racer of the Month with Red Line Oil and Mecum VIP program, create meaningful connections. I’m excited to explore how we can combine our efforts to drive positive change.”

JP Emerson’s The JP Emerson Show is a celebrated platform that highlights automotive stories while championing charitable causes. His collaborations with racing legends, automotive insiders, and organizations have built bridges within communities, benefiting local and national charities. “Every story’s got value,” Emerson stated. “If we can channel those stories into doing good, we’re growing. It makes us better every day.”

Harper, who has yet to meet Emerson in person, admires his ability to see the worth in everyone, regardless of status. “JP’s changed how I view people,” she noted. “He focuses on the heart behind the story, and that’s reshaped my approach to philanthropy. I hope to partner with him to amplify our impact.”

The collaboration will focus on integrating passion with purpose, leveraging Harper’s expertise in philanthropy and Emerson’s automotive influence to create initiatives that support shared goals.

Details of the partnership will be announced in the coming months as the two finalize plans to merge their visions.

About Liv Harper

Liv Harper is an Austin-based model, philanthropist, and advocate for social good. With a background in Business and Public Relations, she combines elegance with impact, driven by her love for vintage cars and community betterment.

About JP Emerson

JP Emerson is the creator and host of The JP Emerson Show , a platform dedicated to automotive storytelling and community engagement. Through partnerships with industry leaders and charitable initiatives, Emerson inspires and uplifts audiences worldwide.