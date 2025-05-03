Anthony Naccarato Receives 2025 Preservation Award, Marking a Milestone for O&N’s Visionary Leadership

Philadelaphia, PA, United States, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato is proud to announce that our CEO, Anthony Naccarato, PE, SE will receive the 2025 Rhoda and Permar Richards Award for Exemplary Service at the upcoming Preservation Achievement Awards, hosted by the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia on June 4, 2025. This prestigious honor is a testament to both Tony’s personal commitment to preservation and to the values that have shaped our firm’s work for more than four decades.

Tony has served on the Preservation Alliance Board for the past nine years, including three as Chair of the Development Committee, during which time he helped lead transformative fundraising efforts and major events that furthered the Alliance’s mission. His tireless energy and generosity of spirit have left a lasting impression on his colleagues and collaborators alike. As Robert Powers, Board Chair of the Preservation Alliance, shared: “I want to congratulate Tony on being the recipient of the 2025 Rhoda and Permar Richards Award for exemplary service to the Preservation Alliance of Greater Philadelphia. Tony has been a stalwart on the Alliance Board leading the Alliance’s Development Committee through major fund-raising campaigns that were huge financial successes for the organization. His dedication and commitment to the Alliance was truly impressive and greatly appreciated by the Alliance staff and all of us on the Board.”

Tony’s role on the board was shaped not only by leadership but by his character. Paul Steinke, Executive Director of the Preservation Alliance, remarked: “Over nine years of board service to the Preservation Alliance, Tony has been a true leader, consistently going above and beyond the call of duty while unfailingly bringing his trademark gregariousness and optimism to whatever task was at hand.”

That spirit of commitment is deeply rooted in Tony’s work as a structural engineer and in the foundation of O&N’s identity. From the beginning of his career, he recognized the power of adaptive reuse—not just as a technical practice, but as a way to honor the past while designing for the future. Under his leadership, O&N has carried out transformative renovations of some of the region’s most iconic buildings, reimagining their use while restoring their historic integrity. The restoration of the Bourse Building and the adaptive reuse of the Lits Building—where O&N’s headquarters now resides—are just two examples of how we bring new life to structures with deep histories.

Our firm’s preservation work extends far beyond Philadelphia, with award-winning projects throughout New Jersey and Florida. These include the Residences at Vail Mansion, the Citizens Bank Building in Miami, and the Delray Beach Train Station—all emblematic of our commitment to structural ingenuity, cultural sensitivity, and long-term sustainability. As Dennis Mordan, President of O&N, explains, “Preserving the past means more than saving buildings—it’s about adapting them to serve the future. At O&N, we view every project as an opportunity to merge structural strength with architectural legacy.”

Tony’s recognition is more than a personal milestone. It reflects the enduring mission that defines O’Donnell & Naccarato: to preserve, to strengthen, and to reimagine. As Tony concludes his final term on the Preservation Alliance Board this June, he leaves behind a legacy of leadership—and continues forward with the same passion that has guided him from the start.

We hope you’ll join us in celebrating Tony’s contributions and the ongoing work of the Preservation Alliance at the 2025 Preservation Achievement Awards. To check out more of O&N’s preservation work, visit us at www.o-n.com. For event details or to support the Alliance’s mission, please contact Susan Matyas at susan@preservationalliance.com or visit preservationalliance.com.