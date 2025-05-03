Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 3.5 Update: Multilingual UI and Improved Performance

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem has released Cisdem Video Converter for Windows v3.5.0. This update aims to make the software multilingual and improve user experience with enhanced features.

Cisdem Video Converter is an all-in-one video conversion solution that helps users to convert between all video/audio formats, rip DVD/Blu-ray, download online videos, compress and edit media files. It’s compatible with both Windows and Mac.

“The 3.5 update adds support for 6 languages other than English, and resolves some needs and issues raised by users,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “The new version now offers more output formats for new devices, and supports downloading videos with multi-language audio tracks. And the download module will update automatically to keep the download function up to date and working properly.”

What’s New in Cisdem Video Converter for Windows Version 3.5:

Newly added multi-language support. Added download option to select audio languages, fixed the issue that the downloaded audio did not match the audio on web page. Added function to update download module automatically. Updated the supported devices list. Fixed some issues with ripping some DVDs. Optimized the merge function.

Main Features of Cisdem Video Converter for Windows:

Convert video and audio files

Convert media files to any video and audio format with various encoders. It also offers 300+ output presets for all digital devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android, etc. and web platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. The list is being updated constantly.

Rip DVD and Blu-ray discs to digital formats

Bypass DVD and Blu-ray encryption and convert discs, DVD/BDMV folder and ISO image to any desired formats.

Download videos from almost any website

Enable users to download videos, subtitles, live streams and music from YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook and over 1,000 other sites – with original quality. The latest version supports selecting the dubbing languages.

Compress video file without quality loss

Compress video and audio files effortlessly by specifying a target size. Users can reduce file size by 90% without sacrificing quality for better sending, uploading and other purposes. Real-time preview and format configuration are also supported.

Perform video editing tasks with ease

After importing the source file, users can quickly trim, crop and rotate the video, also add watermark, visual effects and video chapters, apply embedded or external subtitles, and adjust volume.

Batch processing without limits

Convert/compress/merge media files in bulk, download multiple videos and playlists at once, saving valuable time and effort.

Support multiple languages

In addition to English, users can change the software language to French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese, making the app more accessible for users worldwide.

Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 3.5.0 can be downloaded from https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.exe. And one can buy the full version from https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-windows/buy.html, the price for lifetime license for 1 PC is $69.99 with free lifetime upgrades. To know more about Cisdem Video Converter, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter.html.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a popular software company focused on developing multimedia, data recovery, PDF, and utility software products for computers and mobile phones. This company has been dedicated to creating high performance software and considerate customer service since its establishment. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to know more details.