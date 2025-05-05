Africa Pharmaceutical Market 2030: The Future of Infectious Disease Management

Africa Pharmaceutical Market Growth & Trends

The Africa pharmaceutical market size was estimated at USD 26.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is attributed to rising health-consciousness, increasing demand for pharmaceuticals due to chronic diseases, and affordability. According to the South African government, pharmaceutical sales and demand are likely to propel in coming years due to the high incidence of infectious & lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and cancer.

The African region has witnessed gradual developments in its pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the increasing focus by regional government authorities on the well-being of their growing populations, coupled with advancements in healthcare services, is expected to propel the market over the forecast period. Ensuring the safe and timely delivery of pharmaceuticals has emerged as a priority for regional governments, offering lucrative opportunities for local manufacturers. Africa region has witnessed gradual developments in its pharmaceutical industry. In addition, increasing focus by regional government authorities on the well-being of their growing populations, coupled with advancements in healthcare services, is expected to propel the market over the forecast period. Ensuring safe and timely delivery of pharmaceuticals has emerged as a priority for regional governments, offering lucrative opportunities for local manufacturers. In addition, the implementation of a pooled procurement mechanism in Africa is expected to create a favorable environment for leading manufacturers of generics to build plants in the country. South Africa has implemented organized cancer screening programs, which are anticipated to improve the demand for cancer treatment drugs.

High demand for prescription generic drugs, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and local pharmaceutical manufacturing are factors responsible for market growth. The country’s pharma sector is witnessing considerable growth opportunities with the current development of local production capabilities. The strong local production capabilities are playing a crucial role in the distribution of drugs and COVID-19 Pharmaceuticals in the domestic market. In addition, the growing geriatric population, supportive government regulations, and high incidence of infectious diseases fuel the demand for pharmaceuticals in the country.

Africa Pharmaceutical Market Report Highlights

Based on molecule type, the market for conventional drugs (small molecules) dominated the market with a revenue share of 55.2 % in 2023.

The biologics& biosimilar segment is expected to witness growth with the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

Branded segment dominated the pharmaceutical market with a revenue share of 67.2% in 2023.

The prescription segment held the market with a revenue share of 87.0 % in 2023. This growth is attributed to rising R&D investments by key companies and the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing the demand for prescription medicines.

Based on disease, the Cancer segment dominated the overall market with a share of 17.5 % in 2023..

Based on the route of administration, the oral route dominated the market with a revenue share of 58.0 % in 2023.

Tablets dominated the market with the largest market share of 26.1 in 2023 in the pharmaceuticals market. Tablets are highly preferred due to their simplicity of administration and affordability.

The adult segment held the largest share in the pharmaceuticals market in 2023 and is further expected to advance at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical market in South Africa dominated the market with a share of 22.5 % in 2023.

Africa Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Africa pharmaceutical market report based on molecule type, product, type, disease, route of administration, formulation, age group, end-market, and country:

Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)

Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Branded

Generics

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Prescription

OTC

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Cardiovascular diseases

Cancer

Diabetes

Infectious diseases

Neurological disorders

Respiratory diseases

Autoimmune diseases

Mental health disorders

Gastrointestinal disorders

Women’s health diseases

Genetic and rare genetic diseases

Dermatological conditions

Obesity

Renal diseases

Liver conditions

Hematological disorders

Eye conditions

Infertility conditions

Endocrine disorders

Allergies

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Inhalations

Other

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Tablets

Capsules

Injectable

Sprays

Suspensions

Powders

Other Formulations

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Children & Adolescents

Adults

Geriatric

End Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

